Navy Museum Development Foundation launches Industrial Base Coalition in support of new Museum of the United States Navy
Committee to tell the stories of naval power projection and the industrial base, a partnership between industry, Navy
The unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and timely production within the industrial base has been imperative to the U.S. Navy’s historical naval dominance.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Navy Museum Development Foundation announces the formation of the Industrial Base Coalition Committee that will play an integral part in the development of the new National Museum of the United States Navy.
— NMDF Chairman Kenneth Braithwaite, 77th Secretary of the Navy
“The unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and timely production within the industrial base has been imperative to the U.S. Navy’s historical naval dominance,” said NMDF Chairman the honorable Kenneth Braithwaite, 77th Secretary of the Navy.
“Throughout the development process, we’ve heard story after story from families who have supported the Navy in invaluable ways,” said NMDF Executive Director Bradley Carlson. “This Industrial Base Coalition Committee and its supporters will unveil the untold stories of the companies and workers ‘behind the sail’ to honor their countless contributions to our maritime heritage and national defense.”
Dawn Massa Stancavish, President/CEO & Chief Innovation Officer of Massa Products Corporation and Harry Epstein, CEO of Marine Electric Systems and Regional Board Member Northeast Region for The Aircraft Carrier Industrial Base Coalition (ACIBC), have agreed to co-chair our Industrial Base Coalition through the support of companies who serve as the backbone of support for the United States Navy.
“The collaborative efforts of various companies and organizations within the coalitions have played a pivotal role in providing the Navy with cutting-edge vessels, systems, and technologies,” said Massa Stancavish.
“Without the presence of the industrial base, the Navy would face severe limitations in its ability to power project, protect national interests, and maintain its historical position of naval superiority,” said Epstein. “Marine Electric is proud to be a part of that team and welcomes the opportunity to pay tribute to the U.S. Navy and warfighters that keep us safe.”
Together with industry leaders like Steven Dobos of Butler Weldments and Courtney Wolf of Serco North America, and others, this dedicated committee will help shape the story of the Industrial Base impact on the Navy’s history and future.
Massa Products Corporation recently hosted a salon style dinner in support of the Museum along with celebrity Chef Paul Wahlberg at his restaurant Alma Nove in Hingham, Mass.
About NMDF - Inspiring our Next Generation of Sailors
The Navy Museum Development Foundation upholds the legacy of the United States Navy by actively supporting and raising funds for the establishment of the new National Museum of the United States Navy in the heart of Washington, D.C. As the exclusive fundraising arm for this noble cause, we work hand-in-hand with the full support and wholehearted cooperation of U.S. Navy leadership. Together, we are embarking on an inspiring journey to build a new, expanded, and easily accessible museum for all to experience. Through these efforts, we set out to inspire the Next Generation Sailor, which we hope will strengthen the Navy and advance its power projection around the globe. For further details, visit NMDF.org.
About Massa Products Corporation
Massa Products Corporation was founded in 1945 by Industry leader and Pioneer, Frank Massa. Over the last seven decades, Massa has produced millions of transducers, sensors, and systems. Massa continues to be a recognized pioneer in the field of electroacoustics and is a major global supplier to OEMs in many recognizable companies. MassaSonic® sensors, systems, and transducers are all recognized for their outstanding accuracy and reliable performance. Learn more at MASSA.com.
About The Aircraft Carrier Industrial Base Coalition
The ACIBC represents the more than 2,000 businesses from 44 states that supply parts, equipment and services for the construction and maintenance of U.S. Navy aircraft carriers. Established in 2004, ACIBC seeks to preserve the strength of the aircraft carrier force and promote the value of the aircraft carrier industrial base as a vital part of the nation’s overall defense structure.
