Royalton Barracks/Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Means
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2003728
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/06/2023 at 1449 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Windsor County
VIOLATION: Disorderly conduct by electronic communication
ACCUSED: Kelsey E. Nott
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor County, VT
VICTIM: Deana Rocco
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor County, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 6, 2023, The Vermont State Police was contacted
by Deana Rocco who advised Kelsey Nott, 29, of Hartland, had been
continually harassing her through electronic means. Through the
investigation, probable cause was found to charge Nott with Disorderly
Conduct. On August 13, 2023 Troopers made contact with Nott and issued her
a citation ordering her to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court Criminal
Division on September 26, 2023 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: September 26, 2023 at 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RTE 107
Bethel, VT, 05032
Dispatch-(802)234-9933
Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov