Royalton Barracks/Disorderly Conduct by Electronic Means

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2003728

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/06/2023 at 1449 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Windsor County

VIOLATION: Disorderly conduct by electronic communication

ACCUSED: Kelsey E. Nott

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor County, VT

VICTIM: Deana Rocco

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor County, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 6, 2023, The Vermont State Police was contacted

by Deana Rocco who advised Kelsey Nott, 29, of Hartland, had been

continually harassing her through electronic means. Through the

investigation, probable cause was found to charge Nott with Disorderly

Conduct. On August 13, 2023 Troopers made contact with Nott and issued her

a citation ordering her to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court Criminal

Division on September 26, 2023 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 26, 2023 at 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RTE 107

Bethel, VT, 05032

Dispatch-(802)234-9933

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov