Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,113 in the last 365 days.

State Highway Patrol Graduates 22 New Troopers

The State Highway Patrol proudly welcomed 22 new troopers today at a graduation ceremony held for the 159th Basic Highway Patrol School. The ceremony celebrates 29 weeks of extensive training to prepare the graduates for a meaningful career in law enforcement.  

The ceremony was held at 10 o’clock at the Shepherd’s Church in Cary.  Department of Public Safety Chief of Staff Jane Ammons Gilchrist served as guest speaker, providing uplifting remarks to the graduates. The oath of office was administered by Judge Jefferson Griffin of the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, provided remarks to the newest sworn members of the State Highway Patrol.  

“These newly sworn Troopers have a great responsibility placed upon them as ambassadors for our state,” said Johnson. “With that responsibility comes the opportunity for great reward as they will be in a position to positively impact lives through our traffic safety mission.”   

The new state troopers will report to their respective duty stations on Wednesday, August 30, to begin a demanding field training program. A list of the graduates with their home county and assigned duty station is attached.  A photograph of the graduating class and photographs from today’s ceremony will be available at the following link later today: https://www.facebook.com/NCHighwayPatrol

 See event photo album

###

You just read:

State Highway Patrol Graduates 22 New Troopers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more