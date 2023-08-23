Allan Blain Empowers Growth Minded Individuals with His “Life’s Hard Succeed Anyway” Book for Successful Living
EINPresswire.com/ -- Allan Blain, a renowned entrepreneur, life and business coach, and devout family man is proud to introduce his latest offering. He delivers practical life and business advice for working professionals, high achievers, and aspiring entrepreneurs with the release of his book titled, “Life’s Hard Succeed Anyway,” available for pre-order now through September 21, 2023 for just $0.99 cents (ebook) on the Amazon.com website.
Known for transforming a $75 investment in 2015 into an impressive six-figure passive annual income by 2016, Allan also enjoys a thriving marriage of 31 years, exceptional relationships with his six children, optimal health, and a kingdom-focused mindset. Allan offers results-oriented success strategies that are revolutionizing entrepreneurship and successful living, extending far beyond his $200 billion direct sales industry.
In a market where achieving success often demands sacrifices of personal well-being and family time, Allan Blain stands out with his commitment to prioritizing faith, family, fitness, and finances as the four core pillars of a fulfilling, impactful and successful life. By prioritizing these crucial aspects, Allan has developed a blueprint for success that aligns with the needs and aspirations of family-oriented individuals, and those pursuing personal growth. According to Allan, "Success begins with believing that we are capable of attaining the vision that we set out to accomplish and creating goals and a strategic plan for making those dreams a reality ."
Allan's passion for supporting fellow entrepreneurs and aspiring freedom seekers is further exemplified through his internationally top-ranked podcast, "Life's Hard, Succeed Anyway." Each week, highly successful guests share their personal stories, struggles, and strategies that have empowered them to conquer adversity and accomplish their goals. The podcast proves to be an essential resource to all those on their entrepreneurial and successful living journey.
Furthermore, September 21, 2023 is the official launch of his upcoming book, titled "Life's Hard, Succeed Anyway," which further extends the podcast's impactful message. Allan anticipates the book to have an impactful, positive influence on anyone aspiring to lead high performing, impactful lives of success and significance - spiritually, relationally, physically and financially. Within the book, Allan shares the struggles and adversity he’s faced and the mindsets and practical applications he has learned, enabling others to transform their adversity into opportunity and succeed anyway. The book will be available in paperback, hardback, audiobook, and ebook, and will be available online, everywhere books are sold.
To become part of Allan's thriving community, visit his website (allanblain.com), where you can sign up for his Wisdom Wednesday email list, grab any of the other free resources there, and join the book list (https://allanblain.com/book) to receive exclusive updates on the book's release information and any future courses and resources he continues to develop.
