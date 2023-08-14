Award-Winning Caterer Inspires With Her Mantra: Food, Fun and Love

My Culinary Love Story is a memoir and collection of favorite recipes. Pauline Parry is the renowned and highly sought after founder and president of an award-winning food and beverage company.

Pauline Parry shares her story, along with 64 delicious recipes, in her new book, My Culinary Love Story.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At her charming flat above a bistro in England, Pauline Parry was constantly enveloped in the comforting aromas of slow-roasted lamb and fresh-baked pie crusts, punctuated by the occasional whiff of freshly chopped garlic. It was the setting of Parry’s culinary apprenticeship, and where she discovered the secret recipe for a life filled with flavor and substance.

In her engaging new memoir, My Culinary Love Story, Parry invites readers inside her formative years in hospitality, the early days of her romance with her future husband and the life experiences that fed her entrepreneurial spirit. Along the way, she introduces readers to the people who nurtured her talents and helped shape the award-winning catering powerhouse she is today.

“In this book, I share my story with you. Food is an important part of it, as is love. Both are the foundation on which my marriage and my business are built and how we journeyed from England to America,” Parry writes. “It’s the reason I say that everything I do has been guided by food, fun, and love.”

It all begins when, as a newly single mother, Parry gets an unexpected invitation to work at a bistro in a quaint English market town. The job includes a flat above the bistro, so she would be able to work without being far from her children. After moving in, she finds she loves the excitement of the kitchen and of being on her own. But Parry is not alone for long.

She is soon joined on her journey by a handsome carpenter, and the result is a snowy, romantic Christmas wedding. Every juicy detail of Parry’s romantic relationship and every bite of the cuisine Parry learns to master are chronicled in a story that takes the reader from one English Christmas to the next.

Peppered with 64 delicious recipes, accompanied with beautiful watercolor illustrations by Janette Carpenter, My Culinary Love Story maps the author’s serendipitous encounters, the setbacks she faced with resilience and the many victories she met with gratitude.

In My Culinary Love Story, the lesson is clear: life is all about food, fun and love.

About the Author

Pauline Parry is the renowned and highly sought after founder and president of Good Gracious! Events, an award-winning food and beverage company, and the author of My Culinary Love Story, a memoir and collection of her favorite recipes that started her on her career path and journey.

Parry’s awards include Caterer of the Year, Best Event for a Corporation, Best Off Premise Caterer, The I-3 Award (Innovation, Inspiration and Instruction), ACE (Achievement in Catering Excellence) and the John Mossman Award for ICA, among others. She was an inductee into the Event Industry Hall of Fame and the Wedding Industry Hall of Fame.

Greatly respected by her peers, Parry serves as an expert consultant to her colleagues throughout the country. She enjoys bringing friends and family around the table at her home, watching films, drinking a good red wine and munching popcorn. She is a lifelong Beatles fan. On the few occasions of downtime, she enjoys spending time with her husband and grandsons, and keeping on top of all her favorite magazines.

For more information, please visit https://paulineparry.net, or follow the author on Instagram (@paulineparry) or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PaulineParryGG).

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/My-Culinary-Love-Story-Food/dp/1915036283/

My Culinary Love Story

Publisher: Whitefox Publishing

ISBN-10: 1915036283

ISBN-13: 978-1915036285

Available from Amazon.com