JANZ Corporation Receives Pharmaceutical License
EINPresswire.com/ -- The JANZ Corporation has received their State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy License. This license will enable JANZ to participate in the pharmaceutical industry, contributing to the distribution of essential medications and healthcare products while adhering to strict regulations and safety standards.
With this new license, JANZ can explore partnerships with government agencies, hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare institutions to supply medications and healthcare products to meet the needs of the public and support the healthcare system. Additionally, they can collaborate with commercial and institutional establishments to provide pharmaceutical products for various health-related purposes.
This milestone signifies a significant expansion of JANZ's capabilities and can lead to increased growth and success in the pharmaceutical sector. Similar to JANZ’s Medical Supply Stores located in 7 countries, JANZ will continue to maintain the highest level of professionalism, quality, and reliability in their operations to build trust among their customers and partners in the pharmaceutical industry. JANZ is ACHC and CMS accredited and accepts a wide variety of insurances including Tricare and Medicare and from U.S. foreign affiliates and HSA’s. Feel free to contact us if you are interested to partner or learn more about JANZ as a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) medical industry leader.
About JANZ:
JANZ Corporation is a healthcare-centric, Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small
Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to providing exceptional medical equipment/supplies, pharmaceuticals, and therapeutic services to all levels of the U.S. Government. With a strong commitment to serving the needs of the military community, JANZ Corporation has become a trusted partner in delivering essential healthcare solutions.
Website
Makenzie Holland
With this new license, JANZ can explore partnerships with government agencies, hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare institutions to supply medications and healthcare products to meet the needs of the public and support the healthcare system. Additionally, they can collaborate with commercial and institutional establishments to provide pharmaceutical products for various health-related purposes.
This milestone signifies a significant expansion of JANZ's capabilities and can lead to increased growth and success in the pharmaceutical sector. Similar to JANZ’s Medical Supply Stores located in 7 countries, JANZ will continue to maintain the highest level of professionalism, quality, and reliability in their operations to build trust among their customers and partners in the pharmaceutical industry. JANZ is ACHC and CMS accredited and accepts a wide variety of insurances including Tricare and Medicare and from U.S. foreign affiliates and HSA’s. Feel free to contact us if you are interested to partner or learn more about JANZ as a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) medical industry leader.
About JANZ:
JANZ Corporation is a healthcare-centric, Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small
Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to providing exceptional medical equipment/supplies, pharmaceuticals, and therapeutic services to all levels of the U.S. Government. With a strong commitment to serving the needs of the military community, JANZ Corporation has become a trusted partner in delivering essential healthcare solutions.
Website
Makenzie Holland
JANZ Corporation
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube