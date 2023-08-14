Mom on a School Safety Mission, Anna Reger, Set to Speak at TEDxSugarland

Anna Reger, Mom on a Mission and Founder of FlipLok Anna Reger, TEDxSugarland Speaker Flip Lok Logo

Entrepreneur and Founder of FlipLok Will Share Her Quest for School Safety Initiatives.

I am ecstatic to share my vision for a safer and empowered educational world for all our children at TEDxSugarland.” — Anna Reger

SUGARLAND, TEXAS, USA, August 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Anna Reger , founder of FlipLok , has been chosen as one of six speakers for this year's TEDxSugarland event, taking place on August 19, 2023. This year's event, slated to occur at The Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center, holds the theme "New Challenges - New Ideas.""As a mother of six, I have often felt helpless and hopeless at the potential threatening situations our children encounter just by going to school to learn. I am ecstatic to share my vision for a safer and empowered educational world for all our children at TEDxSugarland," explains Mrs. Reger.Anna, a serial entrepreneur, became a school safety advocate when she saw that no one was stepping forward with reasonable solutions for schools in active threat situations. Beyond her advocacy work, Reger and her husband John founded FlipLok to enable Americans to protect themselves and their families wherever they are: at the office, school, and home. The patented technology withstands pressure of up to 2100 pounds.Reger quickly realized that creating a better, stronger lock was only one part of the solution and now advocates for a common U.S. school active threat safety drill and is a proponent of funding and staffing for mental health services in all schools.Learn more about FlipLok at fliplok.com.

