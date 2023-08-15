Award-Winning Hospital Safety Net Care Featured in New Guide
The report on America's Essential Hospitals 2023 Gage Award winners details the work of hospitals to improve care quality and population health.
Gage Awards honor the best of the best in care for disadvantaged people and communities, and this guide is a road map to spread these innovations.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new illustrated guide from America’s Essential Hospitals documents the work of hospitals that recently received the association’s annual industry awards for programs to improve the quality of safety net care and overcome socioeconomic factors that lead to poor health.
Excellence and Innovation in Care: The 2023 Gage Awards, tells the story of successful programs at essential hospitals to target health disparities, treat substance use disorder, overcome barriers to health literacy, and apply other pioneering strategies to improve care and equity for low-income and marginalized people.
The 20-page guide includes detailed summaries of programs recognized as Gage Award winners and honorable mentions for 2023. Also included are descriptions of highlighted programs not recognized with awards but that merited a place in the guide for noteworthy advances in quality improvement and population health.
“Gage Awards honor the best of the best in care for disadvantaged people and communities, and this guide is a road map to spread these innovations beyond our member hospitals,” said Kalpana Ramiah, DrPH, MSc, vice president of innovation for America’s Essential Hospitals and director of Essential Hospitals Institute, the association’s research, education, dissemination, and leadership development arm.
For more than 30 years, America’s Essential Hospitals has presented its members with annual awards for exceptional programs to improve care and health care equity. Once known as the Safety Net Awards, the Gage Awards were renamed to recognize the association’s founder and first president, Larry Gage.
Association members featured in the Gage Awards Guide include 2023 winners UK HealthCare, Lexington, Ky. (quality) and Parkland Health, Dallas (population health); honorable mention recipients NYC Health + Hospitals, New York (quality) and Sinai Chicago, Chicago (population health); and, for highlighted programs, Hennepin Healthcare, Minneapolis; Los Angeles General Medical Center, Los Angeles; University Health, San Antonio; Health Care District of Palm Beach County, West Palm Beach, Fla.; Memorial Healthcare System, Hollywood, Fla.; and UTMB Health, Galveston, Texas.
