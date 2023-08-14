Eficens Systems Strengthens Global Healthcare and Life Sciences Services with Board Appointments of prominent doctors
Eficens Systems is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. K.K. Singh and Dr. Prem Singh to serve as members of our Advisory Board. Their vast experience in private and public health sectors brings tremendous value to strengthen Eficens Systems’ outcome-based healthcare and life sciences practices globally:
Dr. K.K. Singh (MBBS, MS, FICS), a prominent International Orthopedic Surgeon with 50 years of experience across India, US and OECS countries in Caribbean. In addition to developing medical health institutions as Director and Consultant Chief of Trauma and Orthopedic Surgery in Antigua and Barbuda, Dr. K.K. Singh also established many multi-specialty hospitals, primary health care centers and emergency medical services (911 and likes), new rehabilitation center and artificial limb center in India as well as OECS countries in Caribbean.
Dr. Prem Singh (MD, FACC, FSCAI), a prominent Cardiologist affiliated with Ocala Regional Medical Center, West Marion Community Hospital and Advent Health in the US. A Fellow of American College of Cardiology, Society of Cardiac Angiography, American Heart Association, American Medical Association, American College of Physicians and Red Cross Society, Dr. Prem specializes in Vascular Medicine, Peripheral Interventions, Interventional Cardiology and has been serving for past two decades.
“Dr. Singhs’ multi-decade experience as health care practitioners, architects of modern health care facilities and services, thought leaders in incubating and scaling new care delivery methods, and applying emerging and transformative technologies to solve most demanding healthcare problems by positively influencing all 4 Ps (Policy, Payer, Provider and Patient) across public and private sectors will help us become one of the most trusted healthcare and life sciences brands globally and accelerate our growth business,” said Sanjeev Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer of Eficens.
Dr. K.K. Singh and Dr. Prem Singh released a joint statement thanking Eficens Systems for their respective appointments, “We feel deeply privileged and honored that the CEO of Eficens Systems, Sanjeev Kumar, has invited us to be part of Eficens’ healthcare and life sciences practices to accelerate national health mandates and private sector needs around the world. Given how Eficens has specialized in delivering transformational change to its clients across multiple industries and geographies, we’re especially excited to contribute ideas and insights that will deliver modern connected care to patients in affordable and accessible manner to improve human conditions globally.”
About Eficens Systems
Eficens is a global enterprise that provides innovative software solutions and advanced technologies to private and public sector organizations. The company is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia. With 15 offices across the United States and several international locations, including Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia (India), Eficens delivers cutting-edge solutions in areas that include cognitive computing, advanced data engineering, composable and distributed business services, Cloud and Edge computing, and Cyber Security and Zero Trust.
