LiquidText Announces Integration With iManage Tools for Seamless Document Analysis and Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidText, the award-winning reading, note-taking, and document analysis platform, announces its strategic integration with iManage Work, the leading work product management platform for law firms, corporate legal departments, and other professional services firms. This integration brings together the best of LiquidText's advanced reading, document analysis and annotation capabilities with iManage's robust document and email management competencies, providing users with a powerful and seamless workflow.



“This integration empowers legal professionals to revolutionize their document management and analysis processes. By combining LiquidText's unique approach to reading, note-taking, and document analysis and iManage's comprehensive work product management, users will experience enhanced efficiency and productivity, making their work more intuitive, flexible, and informed,” said Craig Tashman, Ph.D. and CEO of LiquidText. “Integrating with iManage is an important step towards meeting the needs of our growing law firm enterprise clients.”

Key features of the LiquidText and iManage integration include:

LiquidText Functionality Within iManage Documents – All the functionality of LiquidText that improves productivity and document analysis will now be available for documents in iManage, including highlighting, note-taking, and annotating and the ability to connect content and ideas with several linking functions. LiquidText’s new AI features that allow for asking questions about document sets and making citations will also be available.

Improved Workflow - LiquidText allows for seamless import from iManage and can automatically save document annotations right back to iManage, improving workflow and saving time.

Cross-Platform Support - LiquidText works with iManage on Windows, Mac and iPad devices.

iManage’s Executive Vice President of Digital Enablement and Communities, Dean Leung, said of today’s announcement: “This new integration with LiquidText utilizing our Universal APIs further expands our partner ecosystem and will enhance current workflows, saving legal professionals time, and allowing them to focus on what they do best – providing expert advice and services to their clients.”

LiquidText will be exhibiting at ILTACON on August 21 – 24 and can be found at booth 700 in the exhibit hall. In addition, Tashman will be speaking on the panel entitled, “Data Science and Machine Learning Applications, Contemporary Trends, and Practice,” on Tuesday, August 22, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The company will also co-sponsor the iManage breakfast on Wednesday morning of the conference.

About LiquidText

With more than five million downloads and named by Apple as a “Most Innovative iPad App of the Year,” LiquidText is a revolutionary active reading, note-taking and document analysis platform for iPad Windows and Mac users. It is the first productivity app to win the coveted Editor’s Choice from both the Apple and Microsoft app stores. LiquidText allows users to capture their reading, notes, highlights, annotations, and observations just like they would on paper and enables connection between document contents and notes and within and among multiple documents and notes. From these connections users get visual hyperlinks that call out the connections at a touch or click. LiquidText helps users see these relationships along with relevant source context. Collaborators and reviewers see not only results, but the network of interrelated sources, observations and notes which support the author’s conclusions with transparency and clarity. LiquidText offers a unified workspace with integrated workflows and an intuitive interface. For more information, visit www.liquidtext.net .

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 4,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,500 law firms and 1,200 corporate legal departments and other enterprise customers – rely on iManage to deliver great client and corporate work – securely.

