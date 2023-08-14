Verance Announces Availability of AI Watermark Technology for Generative AI Applications

As the recognized leader in watermarking, Verance is uniquely positioned to accelerate AI watermark implementations.” — Nil Shah, CEO of Verance

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Verance, with robust technology and a deep intellectual property portfolio – both built over a thirty-year history – announced today the availability of watermark technology and cloud services for addressing the copyright and authenticity challenges associated with generative AI systems. Verance’s watermark technology has been adopted worldwide over the past twenty years and incorporated in over five hundred million consumer devices and is therefore uniquely positioned to aid the Generative AI industry.

On the heels of calls from Congress and the July 21, 2023 announcement from the Biden Administration, the largest players in the AI industry ranging from Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI have voluntarily committed to incorporate watermarking into AI-generated content, increasing safety of the technology by aiding in the differentiation of AI and non-AI content. In order for these efforts to be successful, watermarks inserted into Generative AI need to be imperceptible, robust, and secure.

Verance’s watermark technology has been used to identify and protect billions of dollars of content – based on its industry-leading psychoacoustic and psychovisual techniques which successfully hide data in content, while surviving reprocessing, redistribution, and targeted circumvention attacks.

In addition to having been widely adopted in Hollywood for use in motion pictures, Verance’s watermark technology has also been adopted into television standards in the U.S., Europe, and forty other countries worldwide.

"As the recognized leader in watermarking, Verance is uniquely positioned to accelerate AI watermark implementations with the top watermark IP portfolio in history and the largest installed base of devices detecting watermarks in the world. Our IP and best-in-class knowledge in this space is allowing us to utilize tailored watermark techniques that are applicable to multiple forms of AI-generated content including video, audio, speech, music, and text. Broadly accepted by the largest content companies in the world, we are experts at imperceptible watermarks having passed expert-level quality assessments and winning an Emmy award for our efforts,” said Nil Shah, CEO.

Verance® Aspect™ is a global watermarking platform that powers broadband features on broadcast television by enabling sports betting, dynamic advertising, and interactivity across all screens and distribution paths. Aspect supports new and existing industry standards including ATSC 3.0 and HbbTV and works in today’s ATSC 1.0 broadcasting environment. Leading programmers across the United States including FOX, Graham, Gray, Sinclair, PBS affiliates, and Capitol Broadcasting have deployed Aspect.

Verance's AI watermark as well as content measurement and enhancement technologies are at the forefront of innovation and set the industry standard for television, movies, and music. Our solutions have been adopted by over 100 leading technology and entertainment companies and deployed in over 500 million consumer products worldwide. For more information, visit: http://www.verance.com