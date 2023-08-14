Submit Release
BTCS Reports Q2 2023 Results

Silver Spring, MD, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, announced its results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023 (“Q2 2023”).

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
Q2 2023 revenue improved 21% over Q1 2023 to $0.4 million but remained lower than Q2 2022 by 25% as a result of the depressed crypto asset prices.

Gross margins for Q2 2023 were 71% compared to 74% for Q1 2022, with gross margins of 72% for the first half of 2023.

Net loss for Q2 2023 decreased to $1.0 million ($0.07 per share) compared to $1.4 million ($0.10 per share) for Q1 2023 and $7.7 million ($0.61 per share) for Q2 2022.

Net loss for the first half of 2023 was $2.4 million ($0.18 per share) compared to $13.5 million ($1.08 per share) for the first half of 2022. Net losses during the first half of 2022 were largely driven by $12.2 million crypto asset impairment losses realized, compared to only $0.9 million impairment charges in the first half of 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $0.9 million in cash.

The fair value of our crypto assets increased 63% YoY to $19.4 million in Q2 2023.

The fair value of our crypto assets together with our cash equated to approximately $1.47 per share as of June 30, 2023.

Management Commentary

Business Update
In Q2 2023, BTCS continued its momentum from the successful beta launch of the StakeSeeker platform in January. Through our StakeSeeker platform, a comprehensive crypto dashboard and education center for crypto asset holders, and our blockchain infrastructure operations we believe we’ve laid the core foundation for significant growth into key blockchain verticals that leverage the knowledge and expertise we’ve honed over the last few years. Our team is dedicated and hard at work, developing new initiatives built on our core expertise, and look forward to sharing these initiatives later in the year.

Industry Commentary
While crypto prices have been relatively flat on average in Q2 2023. Ethereum and other cryptos held by BTCS have seen substantial price increases since 2022 lows underscoring the potential and opportunities within the cryptocurrency market.

We are aware of recent incidents that have raised concerns about regulatory clarity and the need for greater transparency within the crypto sphere. At BTCS, we firmly support the need for a robust regulatory framework that fosters innovation while safeguarding investors' interests. As a company focused on non-custodial staking and other regulatory light operations, we adhere to industry best practices, ensuring compliance and transparency in our operations.

Our flagship StakeSeeker platform, with its non-custodial staking-as-a-service solution, sets us apart from others in the staking market. By allowing users to maintain control over their crypto assets while participating in the network's consensus mechanism, we ensure greater security and promote a stronger sense of trust in the crypto community. We remain committed to educating the public about emerging blockchain technologies and the benefits of self-custody of crypto assets. As we believe that blockchain technologies are still in their early stages, we are dedicated to driving awareness and adoption across various sectors.

Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about both the future of the crypto industry and BTCS. We’re enthusiastic about driving new innovations that contribute to the broader adoption and acceptance of blockchain technologies, providing value to our shareholders. With our dedication and focus, we aim to continue positioning ourselves as leaders in this dynamic landscape.

About BTCS:
BTCS Inc. is a Nasdaq listed company operating in the blockchain technology space since 2014 and is one of the first U.S. publicly traded companies with a primary focus on blockchain infrastructure and staking. BTCS secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks that power Web 3, earning native token rewards by staking our proof-of-stake crypto assets. “StakeSeeker” is BTCS’ newly introduced proprietary Cryptocurrency Dashboard and Staking-as-a-Service platform, developed to empower users to better understand and grow their crypto holdings with innovative portfolio analytics and a non-custodial process to earn staking rewards on crypto asset holdings. Users can easily link and monitor their cryptocurrency portfolios across exchanges, wallets, validator nodes, and other sources; and have access to a suite of data analytic tools such as performance and reward tracking. StakeSeeker’s Staking Hub allows users to earn rewards by directly participating in network consensus mechanisms by staking and delegating their cryptocurrencies to company-operated validator nodes for a growing number of supported blockchains. As a non-custodial validator operator, BTCS receives a percentage of token holders staking rewards generated as a validator node fee, creating the potential opportunity for a highly scalable business with limited additional costs. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws including statements regarding the growth of our StakeSeeker use base, our beliefs regarding the transformational potential of blockchain technologies, the potential and opportunities within the cryptocurrency market, developing new inns built on our core expertise, leveraging our knowledge and expertise, and the optimism regarding delivering shareholder value. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation regulatory issues unexpected issues with our proprietary Digital Asset Analytic and Staking-as-a-Service Platform: StakeSeeker, regulatory issues, unexpected issues with our Staking-as-a-Service Platform and the reluctance of users to try or accept our product, as well as risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 which was filed on March 31, 2023. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:
ir@btcs.com

Financials

The tables below are derived from the Company’s financial statements included in its Form 10-Q filed on August 14, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to the Form 10-Q for complete financial statements and further information regarding the Company’s results of operations and financial condition relating to the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. Please also refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for a discussion of risk factors applicable to the Company and its business.

BTCS Inc.
Balance Sheets

    June 30,     December 31,  
    2023     2022  
      (Unaudited)          
Assets:                
Current assets:                
Cash     943,418     $ 2,146,783  
Crypto assets/currencies     948       982  
Investments, at value (Cost $100,000)     100,000       100,000  
Staked crypto assets/currencies     8,185,089       1,826,307  
Prepaid expense     175,395       123,727  
Total current assets     9,404,850       4,197,799  
                 
Other assets:                
Property and equipment, net     8,834       11,152  
Staked crypto assets/currencies - long term     -       5,708,624  
Total other assets     8,834       5,719,776  
                 
Total Assets   $ 9,413,684     $ 9,917,575  
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                
Accounts payable and accrued expense   $ 188,144     $ 76,727  
Accrued compensation     253,995       295,935  
Warrant liabilities     356,250       213,750  
Total current liabilities     798,389       586,412  
                 
Stockholders' equity:                
Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized at $0.001 par value:     -       -  
Series V Preferred stock: 14,542,803 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     2,559,533       -  
Common stock, 97,500,000 shares authorized at $0.001 par value, 14,181,410 and 13,107,149 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     14,182       13,108  
Additional paid in capital     159,955,610       160,800,263  
Accumulated deficit     (153,914,030 )     (151,482,208 )
Total stockholders' equity     8,615,295       9,331,163  
                 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 9,413,684     $ 9,917,575  


BTCS Inc.
Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
                         
Revenues                                
Validator revenue (net of fees)   $ 385,753     $ 514,349     $ 697,261     $ 1,077,364  
Total revenues     385,753       514,349       697,261       1,077,364  
                                 
Cost of revenues                                
Validator expense     113,612       93,900       195,626     $ 231,769  
Gross profit     272,141       420,449       501,635       845,595  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
General and administrative   $ 617,569     $ 512,051     $ 1,227,398     $ 1,162,340  
Research and development     180,903       185,004       382,528       321,722  
Compensation and related expenses     578,496       638,025       1,040,586       2,061,921  
Marketing     2,723       23,691       8,966       65,484  
Impairment loss on crypto assets/currencies     784,602       8,894,797       879,509       12,202,225  
Realized gains on crypto asset/currency transactions     (731,199 )     (398,446 )     (748,030 )     (469,556 )
Total operating expenses     1,433,094       9,855,122       2,790,957       15,344,136  
                                 
Other income (expenses):                                
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities     142,500       1,710,000       (142,500 )     1,068,750  
Distributions to warrant holders     -       -       -       (35,625 )
Total other income (expenses)     142,500       1,710,000       (142,500 )     1,033,125  
                                 
Net loss   $ (1,018,453 )   $ (7,724,673 )   $ (2,431,822 )   $ (13,465,416 )
                                 
                                 
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.61 )   $ (0.18 )   $ (1.08 )
                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted     13,873,331       12,644,719       13,773,782       12,446,102  


BTCS Inc.
Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

    For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30,  
    2023     2022  
             
Net Cash flows used from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (2,431,822 )   $ (13,465,416 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation expense     2,318       1,727  
Stock-based compensation     789,453       1,782,802  
Validator revenue     (697,261 )     (1,077,364 )
Blockchain network fees (non-cash)     -       1,321  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities     142,500       (1,068,750 )
Sale of non-productive crypto assets/currencies     -       2,547,322  
Realized gain on crypto assets/currencies transactions     (748,030 )     (469,556 )
Impairment loss on crypto assets/currencies     879,509       12,202,225  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:             -  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (51,668 )     63,376  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     111,417       565  
Accrued compensation     (41,940 )     132,853  
Net cash used in operating activities     (2,045,524 )     651,105  
                 
Net cash used in investing activities:                
Purchase of productive crypto assets/currencies for validating     (1,804,213 )     (9,141,785 )
Sale of productive crypto assets/currencies     1,719,871       310,149  
Purchase of investments     -       -  
Purchase of property and equipment     -       (2,558 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (84,342 )     (8,834,194 )
                 
Net cash provided by financing activities:                
Dividend distributions     -       (630,801 )
Net proceeds from issuance common stock/ At-the-market offering     926,501       10,604,441  
Net cash provided by financing activities     926,501       9,973,640  
                 
Net increase in cash     (1,203,365 )     1,790,551  
Cash, beginning of period     2,146,783       1,400,867  
Cash, end of period   $ 943,418     $ 3,191,418  
                 
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities:                
Series V Preferred Stock Distribution   $ 2,559,533     $ -  


