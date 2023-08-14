MRGWA Workshop Series “Think Water, Act Now” Continues August 17
MRGWA Workshop Series held the third Thursday of every month continues August 17 on Water EquityALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MRGWA Workshop Series “Think Water, Act Now” held the third Thursday of every month continues August 17 on Water Equity.
On Thursday, August 17 at 6:30pm via zoom, hear Acequia perspective from advocates who will share their ideas about adapting equitably to water scarcity in our drought-stricken state. Equity is both a goal and a strategy as New Mexico works toward regional water resilience planning. Learn more and register for the workshop by visiting the MRGWA website: https://mrgwateradvocates.org/
Panelists include Paula Garcia, Interstate Stream Commissioner and Executive Director of the New Mexico Acequia Association; Jorge Garcia, Executive Director, Center for Social Sustainable Systems, and Marcia Fernandez, a retired teacher who lives on a small South Valley farm and is a board member of the MRGWA, CESOSS, and South Valley Coalition of Neighborhood Associations.
The Middle Rio Grande Water Advocates (MRGWA) monthly speaker and workshop series features state water officials along with experts, advocates and community members in the middle rio grande and throughout the state for meaningful dialogue about water scarcity and community water problems that require community-driven solutions.
The complete workshop series can be found here. Upcoming workshops include:
Sept 21, 2023 - Water Management and Planning for Water Resilience in the Middle Rio Grande with State Engineer Mike Hamman and Office of the State Engineer General Counsel Nat Chakeres.
Oct. 19, 2023 - What is the Public Interest in Middle Rio Grande Water Management? Barbara Baca, Chair, Bernalillo County Commission and Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District board member, and Eric Olivas, Chair, Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority, and Bernalillo County Commissioner.
JOURNALISTS, THE PUBLIC, AND ELECTED LEADERS ARE INVITED TO ATTEND. Held on the third Thursday of every month, each free workshop is conducted via zoom with expert presentations, Q&A, and interactive dialogue among participants to brainstorm ideas and actions.
BACKGROUND: The workshop series began last year to bring attention to the 2022 NM Water Policy and Infrastructure Task Force recommendation to "elevate regional water planning in the face of increasing water scarcity to promote equity and build capacity to govern and manage water" and subsequent advocacy for the Water Security Planning Act, which had unanimous support in the 2023 legislative session.
Past workshops have featured New Mexico’s state engineer, Mike Hamman, ISC’s director Hannah Riseley-White, Rachel Conn, deputy director of Amigos Bravos among other water officials and community leaders.
The Middle Rio Grande Water Advocates is a NM-based non-profit whose mission is to advocate for a balanced, equitable, and resilient water future for the Middle Rio Grande (Otowi bridge to Elephant Butte Dam), and statewide, through public education and engagement, civic participation, and urgent insistence on initiating and accelerating the transformative change necessary for New Mexico's successful adaptation to increasing water scarcity.
Learn more here.
Gillian K. Gonda
Middle Rio Grande Water Advocates
+1 269-615-1379
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram