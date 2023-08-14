Electric Kick Scooters Market Is Booming Worldwide with Bird, Razor, Gotrax
The Latest Released Electric Kick Scooters market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Electric Kick Scooters market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Electric Kick Scooters market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as e Lime (United States), Bird (United States), Xiaomi (China), Segway-Ninebot (China), Voi (Sweden), Spin (United States), Razor (United States), Gotrax (United States), Micro Mobility Systems (Switzerland), Unagi Scooters (United States), Tier (Germany), Dott (France), Bolt (Estonia), Wind (Germany), Circ (Germany).
Definition:
Electric kick scooters, often referred to as e-scooters or electric scooters, are compact and lightweight personal transportation devices equipped with an electric motor for propulsion. These scooters combine the convenience of traditional kick scooters with electric power, allowing users to cover short distances quickly and easily without the need for physical exertion. They have gained popularity as a last-mile transportation solution in urban areas and are commonly used for short commutes, leisure rides, and navigating city streets.Electric kick scooters offer an eco-friendly and efficient way to cover short distances, reduce traffic congestion, and decrease the carbon footprint associated with urban transportation. However, as with any mode of transportation, riders should prioritize safety by wearing helmets, following traffic rules, and riding defensively.
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Electric Kick Scooters Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Electric Kick Scooters
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Electric Kick Scooters Market Study Table of Content
Electric Kick Scooters Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Consumer Electric Kick Scooters, Foldable Electric Scooters, Off-Road Electric Scooters, Others] in 2023
Electric Kick Scooters Market by Application/End Users [Personal, Commercial]
Global Electric Kick Scooters Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Electric Kick Scooters Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Electric Kick Scooters (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
