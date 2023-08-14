Optoelectronics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Optoelectronics Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Optoelectronics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the optoelectronics market analysis. As per TBRC’s optoelectronics market forecast, the optoelectronics market size is predicted to reach a value of $14.56 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.4% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for the increasing sales of luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles modes is expected to propel the growth of the optoelectronics market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest optoelectronics market share. Major players in the optoelectronics market include General Electric Company, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Omnivision Technologies Inc., Sony Corporation, Cree Inc., Sharp Corp., Rohm Co. Ltd., Renesas, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Osram Licht AG, ON Semiconductor, TT Electronics, Broadcom, Texas Instruments, Micropac Industries, Avago Technologies, Fujitsu, Oplink Communications LLC, Broadex Technologies.

Optoelectronics Market Segments

1) By Component: Light-Emitting Diode (LED), Laser Diode, Image Sensors, Optocouplers, Photovoltaic Cells, Other Components

2) By Device Material: Gallium Nitride, Gallium Arsenide, Gallium Phosphide, Silicon Germanium, Silicon Carbide, Indium Phosphide

3) By End-User: Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Consumer Electronics, Information Technology, Healthcare, Residential And Commercial, Industrial, Other End Users

These types of electronics are concerned with the application of the electronic device to detect, source, and control light. It holds a design to study electronic and hardware devices which transform electricity into photon signals for medical equipment, telecommunication, and general science. These types of electronics are majorly used in hospitals and telecommunication such as X-ray machines, and fiber optic technology.

