Southeast Asia Intelligent Toilet Seat Cover Market to Hit a Sales of US$ 852 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Southeast Asia intelligent toilet seat cover market is witnessing a rise in revenue from US$ 564 million in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 852 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The intelligent toilet seat covers offer health advantages. Thus, these toilet seats have become more popular in recent years in SEA. The market is growing due to rising awareness of and demand for smart home products, a focus on hygiene and cleanliness, and technological breakthroughs and innovations in the field of smart toilets.
The demand for modern sanitation and the rising awareness of personal cleanliness are major factors in the expansion of the SEA intelligent toilet seat cover market. Intelligent toilet seat covers have automatic opening and closing of toilet lids. As a result, it promotes personal hygiene and makes living conditions better. For instance, in January 2023, the motion-activated lid and built-in speakers of the Kohler Numi 2.0 smart toilet will be available. The bowl is misted prior to use for a more effective flush, and the lid has Quiet-Close technology.
Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and smart home integration is a new trend in the SEA intelligent toilet seat cover market. Intelligent toilet seat covers are being manufactured that have IoT connectivity, voice control, and smartphone integration. Through mobile applications or voice commands, this enables users to remotely control and personalize a variety of aspects of the toilet seat coverings. For instance, the Lixil [AS], Kohler, Vitra, Duravit, Jaquar, ROCA, STERNHAGEN, and TOTO toilet bowl brands are all compatible with the Panasonic electronic toilet seat. It is composed of polypropylene (PP) and contains a seat warmer and a self-cleaning nozzle.
Residential Segment Majorly Uses Intelligent Toilet Seat Cover in Southeast Asia
In the market, the residential segment commands a major share. In 2022, the segment captured about US$ 305.71 million in sales. The rising emphasis on home remodeling and the need for improved comfort and hygiene are the main factors driving the market in residential settings. For instance, Indonesia, with its sizable population of over 270 million, offers a sizable market for smart home products.
Due to this, producers and suppliers have seen the potential and are actively pursuing this region. They are launching cutting-edge items. For instance, in March 2022, V-Care Prime unveiled the latest addition to VitrA's line of shower toilets. With the newest bathroom technology, this revolutionary shower toilet WC combines the personal cleaning capabilities of a bidet with the functionality of a normal WC.
Current Opportunities and Trends: Intelligent Toilet Seat Covers Offering Health Monitoring Feature
Due to the health advantages these seats offer, intelligent toilet seats have become more popular in recent years. For instance, in May 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of Casana's Heart SeatTM toilet seat in a home setting to detect heart rate and oxygen saturation (SpO2) in individuals who are at least 22 years old and weigh 90 to 350 pounds.
The system can monitor these vital signs using sensors built into the toilet seat and transfer the information to the Casana Cloud automatically. Compared to a hospital-grade vital signs monitor, the results of research that assessed the seat's accuracy revealed that it could reliably detect blood pressure, stroke volume, and blood oxygenation.
In order to detect heart rate and oxygen saturation, Casana just received approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Systolic and diastolic blood pressure are among the further filings that the company intends to pursue.
As a result, consumers will have lucrative opportunities to remotely check their health, which will raise the need for smart toilet seat covers.
Competitive Landscape
Due to the presence of numerous large and minor firms, the market is fragmented. In order to expand their market reach, businesses are implementing tactics like product development and new product introduction. Major market players include TOTO, Lotus Hygiene Systems Inc., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp., Brondell Inc., etc.
Prominent Companies
• TOTO
• Lixil Group Corporation
• Coway
• Novita
• Jomoo Group Co., Ltd
• Brondell
• Dongpeng
• Roca
• Lotus Hygiene
• Duravit
• Bio Bidet
• Toshiba
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The Southeast Asia intelligent toilet seat cover market segmentation focuses on Function, Type, Connectivity, Price, End Users, Sales Channel, and Country.
By Function
• Heated seat
• Deodorizing seat
• Others
By Type
• ABS
• PP
• Others
By Connectivity
• Remote Control
• Mobile Phones
• Others
By Price
• Below USD 200
• USD 200-USD 300
• More than USD 300
By End Users
• Residential
• Commercial
By Sales Channel
• E-commerce
• Company-Owned Websites
• Specialty Stores
• Others
By Country
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Malaysia
• Singapore
• Philippines
• Vietnam
• Rest of Southeast Asia
