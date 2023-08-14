Industrial Alcohol Market Size Expected To Reach $247 Billion By 2027

Industrial Alcohol Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Alcohol Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the industrial alcohol market research. As per TBRC’s industrial alcohol market forecast, the industrial alcohol market size is predicted to reach a value of $247.16 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.4% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for biofuels among end-users is significantly contributing to the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest industrial alcohol market share. Major players in the market include Cargill Incorporated, Cristalco, Raizen Energia, MGP Ingredients, Green Plains Inc., Sigma-Aldrich, Grain Millers Inc., The Andersons Inc., Flint Hills Resources, Royal Dutch Shell PLC., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Univar Solutions.

Industrial Alcohol Market Segments

1) By Type: Isopropyl Alcohol, Methyl Alcohol, Ethyl Alcohol, Isobutyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol

2) By Source: Molasses, Sugar, Grains, Fossil Fuels

3) By Processing Method: Fermentation, Synthetic

4) By Application: Fuel, Chemical Intermediates & Solvent, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care products, Food Ingredients

This type of alcohol is employed in the production of vaccinations, compound tonics, syrups, tinctures, liniments, and antiseptics, as well as medications such as chloroform, atabrine, and barbiturates. This type of alcohol refers to distilled ethyl alcohol used in industrial applications. It is majorly used as a primary raw material in the production of chemical compounds such as acetaldehyde, ethyl acetate, acetic acid, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Industrial Alcohol Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Industrial Alcohol Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

