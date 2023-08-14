NACON USA announces 2023 RIG Future Academy Scholarship offering $15,000
In partnership with The University Network, three students will receive $5,000KIRKLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nacon, a leading brand in game development and gaming accessories, is thrilled to announce the commencement of its RIG Future Academy Scholarship for the year 2023, in collaboration with The University Network. This scholarship is available to students in the United States, with applications officially opening today. Three outstanding individuals will have the opportunity to receive $5,000 each, which can be utilized towards tuition fees or any expenses related to school.
A core value of Nacon is a belief in the power of practice and commitment - traits that are instrumental to succeed in gaming, academics, and life. Since the inception of Future Academy, Nacon and RIG have taken immense pride in empowering students with the necessary tools for both academic and gaming growth. The RIG Future Academy Scholarship is a testament to this commitment - a program designed to support and guide students on their journey to academic excellence.
Jack Reynolds, President of NACON Gaming Inc., expressed pride in NACON and RIG for supporting skills that enable students to thrive. "The RIG Future Academy Scholarship embodies our core values and those of our customers. We firmly believe gaming can enrich our lives, including academics. Through gaming, students of all ages can hone essential skills such as problem-solving, creativity, strategy and teamwork," said Reynolds.
Peter Corrigan, CEO of The University Network, also lauded the scholarship's positive impact on academics and life. "At The University Network, we are dedicated to helping students discover scholarships that suit them best. With the exponential growth of gamers today, the RIG Future Academy Scholarship perfectly aligns with the needs of many of our students, highlighting the profound influence gaming can have on academic achievement and personal development. We anticipate an overwhelming response from students, driven by their deadlines, throughout the eight-week application period," added Corrigan.
How to Apply:
To apply for the RIG Future Academy Scholarship, students must visit either the RIG Future Academy Scholarship page or The University Network page and respond to the following prompt: How has gaming helped you in academics? Applicants can choose to answer the prompt in either a short 300-word essay or through a two-minute video shared on social media, tagging @RIGGaming and using the #RIGFutureAcademy hashtag.
Scholarship Criteria:
• Scholarship Amount: Three (3) U.S. $5,000 scholarships to be awarded.
• Eligible Recipients: High school seniors and current undergraduate and graduate students in accredited U.S. colleges and universities who reside in the United States.
• Scholarship Prompt: Students can apply in one of two ways:
• Essay: Write an essay of 300 words or more describing how gaming has helped you in academics; or
• Video: Create a 1-2 minute video explaining how gaming has contributed to your academic journey, share it on social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Threads, TikTok, tagging @RIGGaming, and using the #RIGFutureAcademy hashtag.
• Students are permitted to apply only once; multiple entries will lead to disqualification.
• Scholarship Timeline: 8 weeks
• Scholarship Deadline: October 9, 2023.
For more information and to apply for the RIG Future Academy Scholarship, please visit the official scholarship page.
https://www.riggaming.com/scholastics
https://www.tun.com/scholarships/the-rig-future-academy-scholarship/
About Nacon:
Nacon is a leading brand in the gaming industry, offering a wide range of games and competitive gaming accessories that cater to players of all levels. With a focus on innovation and quality, Nacon aims to enhance the gaming experience for players around the world.
About The University Network:
The University Network is dedicated to helping students discover and secure scholarships that align with their interests and aspirations. As a leading scholarship platform, The University Network connects students with valuable opportunities for academic and personal growth.
