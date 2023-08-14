HDOT to close Kahului runway for cargo operations

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be shutting down Kahului Airport (OGG) Runway 523 to accommodate cargo operations, assisting in airlifting goods and necessities to Maui. 523 is a short runway that will not affect any commercial flights but will have an impact on the general aviation community. HDOT will prioritize commercial flights.
