New Mind and Body Performance Enhancement Solution Launched by BELTER
BELTER has unveiled its new oral pouches designed to augment both mental and physical performance.
BELTER is a better approach for delivering performance-enhancing ingredients alongside an enjoyable flavour experience.”KINGSTON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Mind and Body Performance Enhancement Solution Launched by BELTER
— Des Naughton
- BELTER introduces performance pouches enhanced with caffeine for sustained revitalisation.
- Features a formulation that's gentle on the stomach, sugar-free, vegan, and calorie-free.
- The pouches are constructed using eco-friendly, plant-derived materials.
BELTER has unveiled its new oral pouches designed to augment both mental and physical performance. Ideal for those aiming for personal milestones at the gym or for professionals preparing for crucial presentations, these pouches offer a distinct solution against fatigue.
Prioritising Consumer Well-being:
BELTER ensures that the performance pouches stand out as a health-centric choice. Besides being sugar-free, vegan, and calorie-free, these pouches are designed to be gentle on oral health, ensuring minimal impact on gums and teeth.
A Fusion of Effective Ingredients:
The performance pouches come with an invigorating citrus flavour and are enriched with a blend of caffeine, taurine, and vitamin C. This blend promises both cognitive and physical enhancements. Notably, the caffeine in the pouches is absorbed via the gum, a method that research indicates is more rapid than traditional energy drinks. This means users can expect to experience the peak effects within a mere 15 minutes post-consumption. This method of caffeine absorption also minimises the chances of gastrointestinal irritation, which is common with other caffeine-containing beverages.
Des Naughton, CEO of BELTER, commented: "The inception of BELTER came from recognising the immense potential of the pouch format as an optimal medium for delivering performance ingredients paired with a delightful flavour. Partnering with top-tier specialists from the realms of food, sports science, and pouch creation has been integral in actualising this pioneering product."
"Our ultimate aspiration is to validate BELTER's efficacy within the professional sports arena, proving the unparalleled proficiency of the pouch. Once this is established, we intend for BELTER to seamlessly integrate into the regular regimens of diverse individuals."
Upholding High Standards:
In a significant achievement, BELTER has secured certification from Informed Sport, a premier testing program for sports nutrition. This recognition assures users of the brand's commitment to quality and that each product aligns with the stringent standards set for consumption.
Discover What Sets BELTER Apart:
For additional insights and to explore BELTER's performance pouches, prospective users can visit the official website at www.belter.store
Emma Rymer
Emma Rymer
+44 7979716804
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram