Secretary Blinken’s Press Statement on Pakistan Independence Day

PRESS STATEMENT

THE SECRETARY OF STATE

AUGUST 13, 2023

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer my warmest wishes to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 14.

As we usher in a new year of cooperation, and as Pakistan prepares to hold elections, we look forward to advancing inclusive economic growth, energy security, and promoting peace and regional stability. Our support for the country’s economic success remains strong. We share a commitment to democratic principles and respect for the rule of law that will continue to guide our partnership forward.

The United States values our 76-year-old relationship with Pakistan. We look forward to deepening the U.S.-Pakistan partnership to create a more prosperous future for both nations.

I wish the people of Pakistan a joyous Independence Day.

