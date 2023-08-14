Jin Zuo's "Wandering Dust" Exhibition Unveiled in Beijing
EINPresswire.com/ -- International Arts News — The solo art exhibition of Jin Zuo, titled "Wandering Dust," has opened its doors at the 798 Art District in Beijing, hosted by Li Gallery. The exhibition, showcasing a collection of 30 recent oil paintings by Jin Zuo, will run until September 8. The grand opening ceremony took place on August 12 at Li Gallery, with over 200 distinguished guests in attendance.
Born in Hebei in 1968, Jin Zuo is the founder of the "Wu Xiang" (Enlightenment school) artistic movement. In 2012, he established the Sino-Canadian Art Association and assumed the role of its president. Additionally, he serves as the Artistic Director of the ICANARTS Gallery in Canada. Jin Zuo's notable work "Flesh Tones" garnered substantial societal resonance during the 2015 American Contemporary Art Exhibition. His "Colored Vision Debunked" series exhibition became one of the top ten news events in Toronto in 2017. His anti-war piece "Eternal Vision" caught the attention of international art critics at the 2023 New York International Contemporary Art Exhibition. Furthermore, his anti-war artwork "Changing Perspectives" was exhibited at the 2023 United Nations Women and Children's Conference, advocating for global peace and humanitarianism.
In this Beijing exhibition, Jin Zuo defines himself through "Wandering Dust," seamlessly melding abstract expressionism and bridging Eastern and Western aesthetic cultures. His work incorporates philosophical and Zen Buddhist ideals, revealing how a Chinese artist residing abroad captures moments of life and universal existence against the backdrop of diverse cultural influences. "Wu Xiang," Jin Zuo's artistic style and philosophy, epitomizes his belief in using art to awaken self-awareness and the essence of the cosmos. For him, painting is not merely a technique; it's a spiritual practice. "Wandering Dust" embodies his profound insights into life and existence.
Critic Cui Zimo elucidated the meaning of "Wu Xiang": "Exploring artistic styles and ideologies is both an individual and collective endeavor. Establishing a new genre entails not only innovating artistic forms but also reinterpreting symbols and solidifying thoughts. The history of world art has matured significantly; however, breaking new ground beyond our predecessors' achievements requires collaborative effort."
Cai Kui, President of the Canadian Oil Painting Association, remarked that Jin Zuo has already produced remarkable contemporary and abstract artworks in Canada. The exhibited pieces showcase refreshing elements, marked by vibrant and luminous colors, diverging significantly from his earlier works. He expressed anticipation for Jin Zuo's future masterpieces.
Han Jiemin, Head of a New York-based art gallery, commented, "Jin Zuo's pieces presented at the 2023 New York Art Expo were striking, and the works showcased in Beijing attest to his constant innovation. His creations reflect unique philosophies and ideas, covering a broad artistic scope. Not only do they have a market presence, but they also resonate with many art collectors." Jin Zuo's artistic language positions him on the global art stage.
Curator Xu Yizhen expressed that curating "Wandering Dust" was born out of admiration for Jin Zuo's artworks. His pieces emanate a profound cosmic energy, revealing cosmic perspectives, worldviews, and life insights that profoundly touch the heart. She hopes that audiences can experience Jin Zuo's artistic philosophy through "Wu Xiang."
Peter Morgan
Born in Hebei in 1968, Jin Zuo is the founder of the "Wu Xiang" (Enlightenment school) artistic movement. In 2012, he established the Sino-Canadian Art Association and assumed the role of its president. Additionally, he serves as the Artistic Director of the ICANARTS Gallery in Canada. Jin Zuo's notable work "Flesh Tones" garnered substantial societal resonance during the 2015 American Contemporary Art Exhibition. His "Colored Vision Debunked" series exhibition became one of the top ten news events in Toronto in 2017. His anti-war piece "Eternal Vision" caught the attention of international art critics at the 2023 New York International Contemporary Art Exhibition. Furthermore, his anti-war artwork "Changing Perspectives" was exhibited at the 2023 United Nations Women and Children's Conference, advocating for global peace and humanitarianism.
In this Beijing exhibition, Jin Zuo defines himself through "Wandering Dust," seamlessly melding abstract expressionism and bridging Eastern and Western aesthetic cultures. His work incorporates philosophical and Zen Buddhist ideals, revealing how a Chinese artist residing abroad captures moments of life and universal existence against the backdrop of diverse cultural influences. "Wu Xiang," Jin Zuo's artistic style and philosophy, epitomizes his belief in using art to awaken self-awareness and the essence of the cosmos. For him, painting is not merely a technique; it's a spiritual practice. "Wandering Dust" embodies his profound insights into life and existence.
Critic Cui Zimo elucidated the meaning of "Wu Xiang": "Exploring artistic styles and ideologies is both an individual and collective endeavor. Establishing a new genre entails not only innovating artistic forms but also reinterpreting symbols and solidifying thoughts. The history of world art has matured significantly; however, breaking new ground beyond our predecessors' achievements requires collaborative effort."
Cai Kui, President of the Canadian Oil Painting Association, remarked that Jin Zuo has already produced remarkable contemporary and abstract artworks in Canada. The exhibited pieces showcase refreshing elements, marked by vibrant and luminous colors, diverging significantly from his earlier works. He expressed anticipation for Jin Zuo's future masterpieces.
Han Jiemin, Head of a New York-based art gallery, commented, "Jin Zuo's pieces presented at the 2023 New York Art Expo were striking, and the works showcased in Beijing attest to his constant innovation. His creations reflect unique philosophies and ideas, covering a broad artistic scope. Not only do they have a market presence, but they also resonate with many art collectors." Jin Zuo's artistic language positions him on the global art stage.
Curator Xu Yizhen expressed that curating "Wandering Dust" was born out of admiration for Jin Zuo's artworks. His pieces emanate a profound cosmic energy, revealing cosmic perspectives, worldviews, and life insights that profoundly touch the heart. She hopes that audiences can experience Jin Zuo's artistic philosophy through "Wu Xiang."
Peter Morgan
Canada & World Report
peter@canadanewsreport.com