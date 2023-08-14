Submit Release
Request for Applications - Community Based Flood Risk Outreach & Engagement

The Department of Energy and Environment (the Department) seeks one or more entities for flood risk and flood risk reduction activities in Wards 7 and 8 to do the following: (1) raise awareness, (2) promote action and (3) provide creative and culturally relevant engagement opportunities. The total amount available is $100,000, for the period October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-RRD-823 ” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is September 11, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 pm. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;
  • Faith-based organizations;and
  • Private Enterprises.

DOEE will host a pre-application information session on Webex on Tuesday, August 16, 2023, at 1:00 PM.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

