TOMORROW: In Sacramento County, Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom to Highlight California’s Education Transformation

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Tomorrow in Sacramento County, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will highlight California’s family agenda centered around efforts to enrich and empower kids and parents in schools.

WHEN: Tomorrow, Monday, August 14, 2023 at approximately 1:45 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and the Governor’s YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Monday, August 14 at 10:00 a.m.

###