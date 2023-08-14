KVM over IP Makes Remote System Management Easier - AVCiT

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is KVM over IP Matrix Solutions?

KVM over IP is a pure network configuration solution, sometimes called KVM over Ethernet or KVM over LAN, is a decentralized network solution to remotely get access to the Input sources and control the multiple sources on any single monitor, securing the PC servers in the server room to eliminate the noise and heat from the control rooms.



Why KVM over IP Makes the Control Rooms More Efficient?

Control rooms are vital for organizations to efficiently and effectively monitor multiple information streams and make accurate mission-critical decisions. Control room operators perform a demanding role in monitoring and controlling complex systems, where the consequence of error is potentially devastating.

KVM over IP matrix solutions are therefore optimized to minimize the risk of human error and maximize performance and efficiency.

Stability, Scalability, and High Image quality are crucial for 24/7 operations.

Stability: Decentralized infrastructure, one node failed will not affect the whole solution

Scalability: Firmware upgrading remote easier

High Image quality: Up to 3840*2160@60

AVCIT KVM over IP is different, with its own special dynamic OSD for the operator with the hotkey to apply the efficient operation. In the control room, one operator must manage several input sources and monitor screens, AVCIT KVM over IP matrix solutions support cross-switching seamlessly and multiple layouts on any single monitor screen which can make it more efficient.

Video meetings and scenario save and recall are also included. Users can do a quick video call with the other users if needed.

In addition, AVCIT KVM over IP matrix works perfectly with Intuitive Video Wall Control solution which can get real-time information and monitor any data intuitively.

What do AVCIT solutions offer for the control room solution?

--Intuitive Video wall control

--KVM over IP matrix

--Video Wall Screen

Learn more at avcit.com / avcitgroup.com