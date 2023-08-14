Mixed martial arts icon Rampage Jackson joins Boss Nation Brands as Celebrity Ambassador
Legendary MMA fighter shares his love of pets with Boss Nation
Rampage is a dog lover that fully embraces our motto of treating your pet like a boss and giving them the very best. He knows the importance of pets as family.”DUVALL, WA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boss Nation Brands Inc., a renowned leader in gut health solutions for pets, is thrilled to announce that iconic mixed martial arts fighter, Rampage Jackson is its 2023 celebrity brand ambassador. He will launch the partnership at SuperZoo 2023, North America’s largest pet product trade show.
— Basel Nassar, Boss Nation Founder
He will be at the company’s SuperZoo booth, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday and Thursday, August 16 and 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Retail buyers and other attendees will have the opportunity to meet the superstar in person and get autographs.
Quinton "Rampage" Jackson is a legendary Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter known for his explosive fighting style and captivating charisma. With an illustrious career spanning decades, Rampage has become one of the most celebrated and iconic figures in the sport. He also stars in a series of social media videos that hones the strength of Boss Nation’s tactical line of collars, leashes and harnesses.
Vasili Nassar, founder and chief executive officer of Boss Nation Brands, is “thrilled to connect Boss Nation fans, customers and retailers with this incredible opportunity to meet and experience Rampage. He is a dog lover that fully embraces our motto of treating your pet like a boss and giving them the very best. He knows the importance of pets as family.”
For more information about Boss Nation Brands Inc. and their range of pet products, please visit the company’s website.
###
About Boss Nation Brands Inc.
Boss Nation Brands Inc. is a leading provider of high-quality pet products, dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of pets. With a focus on digestive health, Boss Nation offers a range of innovative products made from premium ingredients and backed by scientific research.
Mary Tan
Whisker Media
+1 612-209-3303
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram