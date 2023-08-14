Tune In: Singer/Songwriter Charlotte Morris Hosts Episodes Of Country Fix Now Through August 27
New Single Out, Tour Dates Added In Run Up To September 29 CD Launch Of Wild Child
I had such an amazing time hosting the show. It is such a compelling outlet for Country artists to share their visual work. It's an honor to be added to the hosting ranks.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer/songwriter Charlotte Morris hosts two episodes of Country Fix, which begin airing today and run through August 27. The popular show reaches over 100 MILLION households weekly via Heartland, The Family Channel, RightNow TV, YTA TV, Stryk TV, Country Road TV, CM & T, Country TV (NZ), as well as 50+ syndicated stations. Click here to locate broadcast dates and airtimes.
"I had such an amazing time hosting the show,” remarks Charlotte. “There's definitely a nostalgia factor for me, reminiscent of watching MTV as a kid and being totally in awe of the music being created. I love that Country Fix showcases country artists in the same way and provides such a compelling outlet for artists to share their visual work. It's an honor to be added to the ranks!"
Morris, who released her first EP in 2018, is currently winning over fans with her latest single, “Your Number One.” The companion music video debuted on The Country Network and is currently airing on IndiMusic TV, Country Music Channel, Nu Country TV (Australia), CM&T (UK), AIM Country TV, and more. Her previous video, “Tennessee,” has garnered over 105,000 views on IndiMusic TV. Both singles are from Morris’ upcoming album, WILD CHILD, available now for pre-save and due out September 29. The deeply personal, 10-song collection shares vulnerable moments, lifelong hurts and hopeful reflections that should resonate with music lovers across multiple genres.
Tour Dates:
8/20 - Nashville, TN - Nash House
8/28 - Nashville, TN - Virgin Hotel
8/30 - Knoxville, TN - WDVX Radio’s Blue Plate Special
8/30 - Nashville, TN - Bluebird Cafe
9/25 - Nashville, TN - WSMV Ch 4 “Today In Nashville”
9/27 - Nashville, TN - The Local - CD Release show
9/29 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley -WMOT Radio’s Finally Friday
10/14 - Greenville, SC - Fall For Greenville Music Festival
ABOUT CHARLOTTE MORRIS
Charlotte discovered her passion for music at a young age. After starting violin lessons at the age of four, Morris taught herself how to play the guitar, piano (and melodica), ukulele, banjo, acoustic bass guitar and mandolin, and began taking her songwriting seriously by the age of 12. Raised outside of Philadelphia, Morris attended Northwestern University where she majored in Theatre, with minors in Musical Theatre and Business and Marketing. After graduating, she performed in theatrical productions and tours around New York City and across the nation, including (The Making of) How to Save the World in 90 Minutes (Off-Broadway) and multiple productions of Once. She joined Lonesome Traveler in 2018 – a concert tour which performed the history of folk music, starting with Woody Guthrie and ending with songs by Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell, as she continued to hone her songwriting skills. She also released her debut EP, TO NEW YORK, WITH LOVE, in 2018 and has since released several singles and another five-song EP (produced by Nashville-based Mitch Dane), entitled SPUTNIK. In 2019, Charlotte embarked on her first fully acoustic tour, performing in over fifteen different cities across the US. She released her first full-length album, SONGS FOR MY NEXT EX, in December of 2020. Morris moved to Nashville the following year and released her intensely personal song about addiction and PTSD, “Good Kind Of Hurt,” the following year. Her single “Tennessee,” a nostalgia-filled, folk-driven track hit radio earlier this year, and it has continued to boost her profile with tastemakers and fans alike. When she’s not writing or performing, Charlotte works in the fintech industry, travels across the country in her converted van, and avidly works crossword puzzles. She loves playing with her Miniature Schnauzer mix puppy Kiwi, cycling, hiking, paddleboarding and traveling. Described by friends as curious, strong, and loyal, Morris is on a mission to visit every U.S. National Park.
ABOUT COUNTRY FIX
A weekly half-hour program hosted by Country music artists, Country Fix features music videos from top-tier artists Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood, as well as up-and-coming entertainers. Each week Country Fix also features a special artist interview or behind-the-scenes view of the making of their music video. The program airs on multiple television networks and stations worldwide, reaching over 100 MILLION households weekly. The show is available multiple networks, including Heartland, The Family Channel, RightNow TV, YTA TV, Stryk TV, Country Road TV, CM & T, Country TV (NZ), plus over 50 syndicated broadcast stations.
Charlotte Morris "Tennessee" music video