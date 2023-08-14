MindCloud Partners with Jetbuilt to Deliver Seamless Integrations for AV Businesses
MindCloud and Jetbuilt Partner to Deliver Seamless Integrations for AV Businesses, Streamlining Operations and Driving Growth.
MindCloud’s integrations are the most comprehensive and reliable on the market, and we are confident that they will help our customers to achieve their business goals.”PORTLAND , OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MindCloud, a leading integration platform as a service (iPaaS) company, today announced a partnership with Jetbuilt, the AV project sales and management software leader. The partnership will enable MindCloud to provide its customers with seamless integrations between Jetbuilt and their existing CRM and ERP systems.
— Paul Dexter, CEO of Jetbuilt
“We are excited to partner with Jetbuilt to deliver the integrations that our customers need to streamline their AV businesses,” said Jamie Royce, CEO of MindCloud. “The average modern business has eight separate software systems, and many AV businesses use a separate CRM or ERP system to operate their business. By connecting these separate systems, our customers can enjoy greater productivity and growth.”
Jetbuilt is a powerful tool for AV businesses, but it can be even more powerful when it is integrated with other systems. MindCloud’s integrations with Jetbuilt allow customers to:
Synchronize projects and tasks between Jetbuilt and their CRM system, so that sales teams have visibility of the latest opportunities and can track progress from start to finish.
Automate the creation of invoices and orders in their ERP system, so that they can focus on delivering projects rather than on administrative tasks.
Share project data with other stakeholders, such as architects and engineers, so that everyone is on the same page.
“We are committed to helping our customers save time and money, and our partnership with MindCloud is a key part of that commitment,” said Paul Dexter, CEO of Jetbuilt. “MindCloud’s integrations are the most comprehensive and reliable on the market, and we are confident that they will help our customers to achieve their business goals.”
Tech Arts, a California-based full-service integrator, has been using Jetbuilt and MindCloud for over two years. “The integrations between Jetbuilt and our CRM and ERP systems have saved us a significant amount of time and money,” said Chuck Mitchell, CEO of Tech Arts. “We can now focus on delivering projects rather than on administrative tasks, and we have a much better understanding of our pipeline and profitability.”
APAV Solutions, based in Orlando, has also benefited from the Jetbuilt and MindCloud integrations. “The integrations have made it much easier for us to collaborate with our clients and partners,” said Craig Beyrooti, CEO of APAV Solutions. “We can now share project data in real time, which has improved our communication and efficiency.”
MindCloud and Jetbuilt are committed to providing the best possible integrations for AV businesses. To learn more about how MindCloud can help you to streamline your AV business, please schedule a free consultation.
Hilary Kate Royce
MindCloud
+1 971-706-0608
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube