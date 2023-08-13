Achieving sustainable mineral and metal supplies to make the ‘Green Transition’: Twin conferences in Geneva, Sept 4-8

The World Resources Forum 2023 (www.wrf2023.org) is supported by the Swiss Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN), with the main conference partners being the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Empa, and the International Resource Panel

Climate change discussions often overlook the central role played by the excessive extraction and use of natural resources. The topic, however, will be the central focus of two events being hosted back-to-back in Geneva in early September