Dentlytec to launch next generation Dental Diagnostics, Perio-Charting & Intraoral Scanning with Transformational Value
Revolutionizing Dental Diagnostics through Dentlytec's Innovative Vision, Powered by Artificial Intelligence, Transforms Clinical and At-Home Care
Our mission is to revolutionize digital dentistry by harnessing the power of subgingival imaging & to enable dental professionals to unlock new dimensions of insight and thriving practices”HOD HASHARON, TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentlytec, the Israeli technology company at the forefront of innovation, is poised to revolutionize the dental diagnostics landscape with a comprehensive suite of transformative solutions. With a resolute commitment to advancing patient education, diagnostic accuracy, treatment efficiency, and overall practice success, Dentlytec is on the cusp of becoming the catalyst for a new era in the dental scanning industry.
Dentlytec's forward-thinking approach to technology and dentistry has led to the creation of a suite of game-changing solutions that promise to elevate the dental profession. By reimagining the way dental professionals approach diagnostics, Dentlytec aims to unlock a host of value-added benefits that are set to redefine the practice of dentistry.
Key Tenets of Dentlytec's Offerings:
Elevated Patient Education: Dentlytec's innovations transcend traditional diagnostic approaches, creating opportunities for enhanced patient engagement and education. By providing patients with clearer insights into their oral health, Dentlytec empowers individuals to play an active role in their treatment journey.
Precision Diagnostic Insights: Dentlytec's vision encompasses diagnostic technologies that provide dental professionals with a comprehensive and precise view of patients' oral health conditions in combination with Artificial Intelligence. This heightened accuracy leads to more informed decisions and targeted treatment plans.
Practice Efficiency Amplified: The integration of cutting-edge technology into dental practices is set to streamline workflows, optimize resources, and improve practice efficiency. By automating certain processes, Dentlytec empowers dental professionals to focus on delivering superior patient care.
Innovating Dental Care: Dentlytec's vision extends beyond individual solutions; it is about pioneering a new approach to dental care. By combining technology's capabilities with human expertise, Dentlytec aims to redefine the standards of diagnostic excellence.
Industry Transformation: Dentlytec stands as a trailblazer in the dental scanning industry, catalyzing a shift in how practitioners engage with diagnostics. The company's innovative approach sets the stage for a new era of patient-centric care and practice success.
The founders of Dentlytec are a dynamic team of visionary technology experts who have left an indelible mark on both the mobile and dental industries. With a remarkable background in developing the technology currently employed in iPhone 3D cameras and medical devices, they leveraged their collective expertise to establish Dentlytec as a trailblazing force in the world of dental innovation. Drawing inspiration from their successes in the consumer 3D scanners, these founders are dedicated to revolutionizing dental diagnostics by seamlessly integrating advanced technology with the intricacies of oral health at an affordable cost compared to current scanners.
Not only do Dentlytec intraoral scanners provide superior diagnostic and charting capabilities, they are also positioned to be the most affordable high-quality scanners that can be utilized on procedures ranging from subgingical crown preparation, periodontal charting all the way to pathology identification and everything in between.
The disruptive nature of Dentlytec's groundbreaking technologies extends beyond clinical settings, reshaping the very way dentistry is practiced. With innovation at its core, Dentlytec empowers dentists to bridge the gap between clinical visits and home care by enabling patients to capture high-quality intraoral scans using their mobile devices. This pioneering approach revolutionizes patient engagement, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning. By allowing dentists to remotely guide patients in capturing vital data, Dentlytec transforms traditional models of care, making proactive dental monitoring more accessible and convenient than ever before. This convergence of cutting-edge technology and patient empowerment marks a new era in dentistry, where diagnostics extend beyond the dental chair, leading to improved oral health outcomes and unparalleled patient experiences.
"At Dentlytec, we are driven by a shared vision of merging innovative scanning technology with dental care to achieve remarkable outcomes," stated Benny Pesach Ph.D. , CEO and Co-founder at Dentlytec. "Our mission is to revolutionize digital dentistry by harnessing the power of subgingival imaging and to enable dental professionals to unlock new dimensions of insight, fostering healthier patients and thriving practices."
As Dentlytec emerges as a pivotal player in dental technology, its commitment to advancing patient care and practice success remains unwavering. By embracing the potential of technology to reshape the dental diagnostics landscape, especially in the realms of subgingival information, Dentlytec is heralding a future where innovation takes center stage.
