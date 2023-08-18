Iconist Launches a Revolutionary App: Exploring the Possibilities of Polyamory
Polyamorous people designed Iconist to help the poly community to connect with like-minded individuals, offering a safe place for ethical non-monogamous members
I personally believe Iconsit has a lot of potential. The app is very detailed and allows you to completely customize your profile and the best part is that it's free and without ads!”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where relationships come in all shapes and sizes, polyamory is gaining traction as a genuine and fulfilling alternative to traditional monogamy. With a growing number of individuals seeking to explore multiple romantic connections, a groundbreaking solution has arrived on the digital dating scene. Introducing Iconist app, a cutting-edge dating app designed exclusively for polyamorous individuals seeking meaningful connections with multiple partners.
— Member's feedback
Polyamory, often referred to as consensual non-monogamy or ethical non-monogamy, is an approach to relationships where individuals can engage in multiple simultaneous romantic or platonic partnerships, connecting with people on a deeper level. Polyamorous relationships are built on trust, communication, and mutual consent, offering a framework that challenges societal norms. By embracing polyamory, individuals can cultivate diverse and fulfilling connections, fostering an environment of emotional growth, self-discovery, and shared experiences. However, finding like-minded individuals can prove challenging. That's where Iconist comes in, a dating app that connects polyamorous individuals, enabling them to form meaningful relationships.
Iconist is not just another dating app; it's a progressive platform that caters specifically to the unique needs of the polyamorous community. It provides a safe and inclusive space for members to connect, communicate, and explore potential relationships with others who understand and embrace polyamory. With user-friendly features like customizable profiles, advanced search filters and privacy settings, Iconist empowers users to find compatible partners with ease. Whether seeking long-term commitments or casual connections, the app's sophisticated algorithms ensure compatibility and facilitate meaningful connections in the polyamorous community. Iconist's latest feature allows members who date solo to hide their profiles from couples. This will help create an inclusive environment where members can feel comfortable and fulfilled in their experience.
Beyond the dating aspect, Iconist aims to create a vibrant community by messaging with members and creating new features based on member’s feedback. The app's community-centric approach encourages dialogue, support, and personal growth among its members. By fostering an environment of understanding and open-mindedness, the app helps users challenge societal stigmas surrounding non-traditional relationships, promoting acceptance and respect for polyamory.
Iconist offers a revolutionary solution for individuals embracing polyamory, providing a safe and supportive space to connect, explore, and create meaningful relationships with like-minded individuals. Whether you're new to polyamory or an experienced practitioner, Iconist is the perfect place to ignite your passion and find the relationships you've been searching for. Iconist is the only app that provides educational content to help members appropriately identify their preferred relationship network and search for others who practice the same. This helps eliminate incompatible matches.
In a world where love knows no boundaries, Iconist paves the way for a future where polyamory is celebrated and embraced.
Iconist is 100% free: no ads, no pop-ups, no annoying restrictions.
Tany Saloniki
Iconist LTD.
hello@iconist.app