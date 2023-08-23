Grammy-Nominated Songwriter Johnny Prill Releases Loveable, Huggable Papa the Bear in Time for Grandparents’ Day
Prill’s latest single for children focuses on the grandparent/grandchild relationship
My grandchildren have always called me Papa the Bear, and it started as just a fun song they would sing along with,” says Prill. “My son Johnny always told me I should record it, so I finally did! ”BAD AXE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnny Prill’s latest single, Loveable, Huggable Papa the Bear arose from the relationship Prill enjoys with his own grandchildren. He and his wife, Patricia, have eight grandkids and are actively involved in their lives, doing school pickups and drop-offs, taking them shopping and generally having fun spoiling them. Loveable, Huggable Papa the Bear began as a song Prill enjoyed singing along with his grandchildren.
— Johnny Prill
According to GRAND – America’s #1 resource just for grandparents – ‘Papa’ was the most popular nickname for grandfathers in 36 states.
The amount of involvement grandparents have in their grandchildren’s lives in the US may surprise some. Many grandparents like Prill and his wife provide active role models for their grandchildren, together with extensive part-time care, while many American children share a home with one or more grandparents. Statistics show that 2.55 million children in the US share a home with a grandparent, while in 2022, 486,000 children under the age of three lived in a household where both a grandmother and grandfather were present. The value of this relationship in the lives of the children is incalculable.
Johnny Prill is an award-winning, Grammy-nominated songwriter and is the author of A Song for Grandma and Grandpa, the official song of National Grandparents Day. Prill’s songs have been featured in publications such as Country Weekly, The Detroit News, The Detroit Free Press, and The Las Vegas Weekly and have been recorded by Bobby Vinton who refers to Prill as “one of the most creative songwriters of our time.”
Loveable, Huggable Papa the Bear is available to purchase through iTunes or Amazon, where it is featured under 'Children's Music,' and plays on all digital platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora etc.).
Loveable, Huggable Papa the Bear is being released just in time to celebrate National Grandparents’ Day on September 10, 2023.
