Latin Music Superstar, Clara La Nena Cara, to Release Latest Single "Amor Pasado"NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Casa Bonita Music Records, a renowned record label based in New York City, proudly supports Clara La Nena Cara as she unleashes her musical prowess through the release of "Amor Pasado". Operating at the forefront of the Latin music industry, Casa Bonita Music Records continuously seeks to discover and promote groundbreaking talent, ensuring that the world is introduced to exceptional artists like Clara.
As anticipation builds for Clara La Nena Cara's new album, set to be released on September 22, 2023, fans can look forward to a series of exhilarating live performances. Clara plans to embark on an extensive tour of South America, delighting audiences with her unforgettable stage presence and chart-topping hits. Furthermore, she has exciting plans to grace the United States with her talent, intending to perform in various cities across the nation throughout October.
For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information on Clara La Nena Cara and her upcoming projects, please contact Casa Bonita Music Records' at Tommy@CasaBonitaMusic.com.
About Clara La Nena Cara:
Clara La Nena Cara is a Latin music powerhouse, captivating fans worldwide with her extraordinary talent and versatility. Hailing from a background rich in Music Rancheros, the traditional music genre of Mexico, Clara's artistry transcends cultural boundaries. Her ability to effortlessly fuse various musical styles while maintaining an authentic and passionate approach has propelled her to the forefront of the Latin music scene. Clara is a true musical force, determined to leave an indelible mark on the industry with each note she sings.
About Casa Bonita Music Records:
Casa Bonita Music Records is a prestigious record label based in New York City, known for championing exceptional Latin artists and facilitating their success on a global scale. With an unwavering commitment to discovering and promoting diverse talent, Casa Bonita Music Records has become synonymous with groundbreaking collaborations and chart-topping hits. As leaders in the industry, Casa Bonita Music Records is dedicated to shaping the future of Latin music and ensuring its vibrant evolution.
