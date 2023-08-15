Thunder Laser USA’s New Laser Engraving Thunder Bolt Machine Provides High Precision and Fast Speeds
The Thunder Bolt machine comes with a two-year warranty and sells for under $5,000QUITMAN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thunder Laser USA, which produces powerful and reliable machines that deliver top-quality cutting and laser engraving capabilities, is introducing the Thunder Bolt, a CO2 laser that sells for under $5,000.
Built with durability in mind and with almost two decades of R&D behind it, the Thunder Bolt has an integrated camera, touchscreen control panel, auto-focus and motors at the leading edge of the industry, all combining for high precision and fast speeds.
“Currently, there are no real champions for reliable, high-quality machines under $5,000, but now that’s all changing with the Thunder Bolt,” said Clay Luttrell, president of Thunder Laser USA.
The Thunder Bolt’s integrated design and 1GB memory promote smooth operations while its high-resolution camera ensures refined detailing. Bolstered by military-grade strength and rotary capabilities for curved engravings, the Thunder Bolt promises new heights of creativity, all backed by a two-year warranty.
Laser engraving doesn’t involve any tool bits or direct contact with the material surface. Instead, as in the case with Thunder Laser USA machines, high-powered CO2 laser beams that remove surface layers of the material are used. The laser beam uses directed high heat to vaporize the surface layers and leave a clean engraving sporting intricate designs.
Laser engraving can be done on acrylic, glass, leather, metal, paper, plastics and wood.
Delivery time is three to four weeks and orders come with free shipping in the United States, except for Alaska and Hawaii. The Thunder Bolt comes with a two-year warranty and with the exceptional customer service that Thunder Laser USA provides with all its products.
For more information about the Thunder Bolt and to pre-order the machine, visit www.thunderlaserusa.com/machine/thunder-bolt/.
About Thunder Laser USA
Thunder Laser USA’s meteoric success hasn't happened by accident. It comes from getting on the same page as decision-makers who want the best value money can buy and who purchase to make their bottom line shine. And that page – as short as it is – has zero-tolerance for anything but the highest score on ROI-centric considerations.
