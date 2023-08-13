The UK Pilots’ Association Selects CJPI For Their Landmark Executive Search and Selection Project
Executive search firm, CJPI, have been selected by the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) to conduct the search for their new General Secretary.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive search and consultancy firm, CJPI, have been selected by the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) to conduct the search, assessment, and selection process for their new General Secretary.
BALPA are the professional association and registered trade union established to represent the interests of all UK pilots. BALPA represent over 10,000 pilots and are recognised in 20 different companies; that’s over 85% of all commercial pilots flying in the UK. The association holds the largest collective resource of commercial pilot qualification and experience in the UK.
As with each of its projects, CJIP assemble a hand-picked team who each bring a critical component to every project - whether this be marketing and resourcing of prospective candidates, significant lived experience in a leadership role, or an expert in leadership succession profiling and assessment. They also deploy powerful tools in addition to this functional expertise to match the strategic objectives, personality profiling and skills and experience to find the very best talent.
"We are delighted to have been selected to work with BALPA in their search and selection for their new General Secretary. This is a strategically significant role which will be responsible for continuing to lead BALPA in its mission to support UK pilots, as they have done since 1937.” Says Chris Percival, Managing Director of CJPI
CJPI are on the hunt for an individual who possesses a wealth of practical leadership experience in a complimentary environment and who has experience in leadership roles within a trade union or membership body, along with thorough knowledge of the regulatory landscape. Importantly, the successful candidate will need to fit within BALPA culturally and bring together the membership and stakeholders to best represent British pilots.
Discover more about the BALPA position on www.cjpi.com
