Indo-International Fashion Carnival and Awards concluded colourfully in Dubai with grand success

Indo-International Fashion Carnival and Awards (IIFCA) and Star Universe , Huzaifa Ibrahim - Founder of Parkinsons Association ', Sudha Founder & Director of Sudha Ventures, Dr. Isha Farha Quraishy - Founder & CEO IFQ group , Mrs Universe Soliddarity. Mr

Bollywood Actor Aftab Shivadasini (Right) with Mrs Sudha (Left) and Dr. Isha Farha Quraishy (Middle)

pic 3

For the first time, the Indo-International Fashion Carnival and Awards (IIFCA) and Star Universe beauty pageant held in Dubai.

Our goal is to help identify talented individuals and provide them with the necessary support and guidance and aim to assist them in building a successful life in a global scale ”
— Sudha
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr., Miss and Mrs. Star Universe 2023 and International Pride Awards 2023, organized by Sudha Ventures, a firm that has made its mark in the field of fashion and event management, saw a colorful display with spectacular success. For the first time, the Indo-International Fashion Carnival and Awards (IIFCA) and Star Universe beauty pageant held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Famous Bollywood celebrity actor Aftab Shivdasani distributed International Pride Awards to all designers & achievers . Mrs. Universe 2019 Solidarity , Mrs UAE United Nations and Founder & CEO IFQ technologies - Dr. Ishha Farha Quraishy along with, Founder and Chairman of Emirates Holdings Mr Hanif Sheikh crowned the beauty pageant winners .

Dr. Isha Quraishy, Miss. Universe Solidarity & Mrs UAE United Nations ; Mrs. Anila Shrestha, Miss Universe Nepal 2019 fame, Honey Cho, Mrs. Universe Myanmar, Hanif Sheikh, Founder and Chairman of Emirates Holding Group, Gautam Bangera of Mr. UAE International-2022 fame were the Juries and judges.

Ms. Mangala Swathi from Mangalore won the Mrs. Star Universe category, while Ms. Shristhi Maharjan from Nepal bagged the Miss Star Universe crown. Mr Deepak Somasekhar from Dubai won the Mister Star Universe award.

Costume design was done by Priya Fernandes - Priya Fashions Boutique, Syeda Fashion, Paul - Smart Look, Make Up partner Dipika Mistry of DP Maryah

Mrs Universe Charm Ms. Sudha, the founder, director of Sudha Ventures, hosted the event under the banner of Sudha Ventures Fida International Beauty Pageant.

Event was support by Praveen Sheety (MD of Fortune Groups of Hotels), Srinivas, Ambrish Gowda, Arvind Numbavali (Ex-MLA Karnataka), Rajesh Bhasker and Dubai kannadigas

