Scrut Automation and CloudJoy Join Forces to Elevate Compliance Automation
Scrut Automation teams up with CloudJoy to boost security compliance for disruptive cloud-native businesses.
This collaboration not only underscores our commitment to providing our clients with superior IT services, but it also propels us to the forefront of automated compliance processes.”MILIPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Scrut Automation, a leading compliance automation platform, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with CloudJoy, a distinguished Australian IT consulting company renowned for its expertise in compliance, security services, managed IT solutions, and business process automation.
— Sam Mitrovic, Founder & Director, CloudJoy
At the heart of Scrut Automation's mission is the commitment to empower businesses by simplifying compliance while enhancing risk monitoring. The partnership with CloudJoy marks a pivotal moment as they unite technology and expert knowledge to create a streamlined, efficient approach to compliance and security.
CloudJoy boasts a team of specialists dedicated to achieving and maintaining compliance certifications, enabling businesses to meet industry standards and navigate audits seamlessly. This collaboration enables Scrut Automation to combine its advanced automation technology with CloudJoy’s deep-rooted compliance and security expertise, offering clients an unparalleled solution for automating compliance audits and elevating their information security practices.
"This partnership is a game-changer for the industry. By merging our governance, risk, and compliance capabilities with CloudJoy’s infosec expertise, we are revolutionizing the way businesses approach compliance," said Nick Muy, Chief Security Officer of Scrut Automation, expressing his enthusiasm about the alliance.
The collaboration between Scrut Automation and CloudJoy offers remarkable benefits for businesses seeking optimized compliance and superior IT services. By seamlessly integrating Scrut Automation's automation platform and CloudJoy's compliance expertise, the partnership streamlines compliance audits, saving clients valuable time and effort.
Through this collaboration, businesses can expedite their assessment and control selection process for ISO 27001 certification. Through vulnerabilities identification and control recommendations, businesses can ensure efficient ISO 27001 compliance. The collaboration also supports businesses in effortless SOC 2 Compliance. Scrut Automation and CloudJoy assess existing controls against Trust Service Principles, promptly identifying risks and facilitating essential improvements. Lastly, Scrut Automation’s comprehensive GDPR assessments automate the evaluation of data protection practices, empowering CloudJoy to implement robust strategies for compliance, ensuring streamlined GDPR compliance.
This collaboration signifies both Scrut Automation and CloudJoy’s dedication to providing top-tier compliance support and propelling businesses towards certifications such as ISO 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR compliance. By merging resources and expertise, the partnership allows clients to focus on core business objectives, knowing that their compliance requirements are impeccably managed.
Scrut Automation and CloudJoy extend a warm invitation to all stakeholders, industry peers, and clients to celebrate this groundbreaking partnership. The alliance represents a major step forward in simplifying compliance and security solutions, enhancing business operations, and shaping the future of compliance management.
About Scrut Automation
Scrut Automation is a risk observability and compliance automation platform built to simplify information security monitoring for cloud-native companies. They help early-stage and growth-stage companies across the globe, establish enterprise-grade information security processes through an easy-to-use GRC platform.
Website: www.scrut.io
About CloudJoy
CloudJoy is an Australian IT consulting company providing compliance and security services, managed IT solutions and business process automation. Their team of specialists ensure that their clients’ IT operations meet certification standards and they can achieve and maintain compliance certifications including ISO 27001, SOC 2 and GDPR.
Website: cloudjoy.com.au
