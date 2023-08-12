Suspect arrested for initiating fire during burn ban

Submit Release
August 12, 2023

Baton Rouge, La.On August 11, 2023, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) forestry enforcement agents in the southeast region began investigating a large wildfire in the area of Mount Hermon, Louisiana. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that the origin of the fire was near a campsite located off Firetower Road.

Forestry enforcement agents, along with Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives, executed a search warrant at the campsite in an attempt to determine who was present to ignite the fire(s).

Agents later came into contact with 34-year-old Kenneth Beaubouef, who advised he resided at the campsite. Beaubouef admitted to having started a fire on August 10 and tending to the fire late into the night. Beaubouef further indicated he left the area unattended on the morning of August 11. It appears the fire subsequently spread into the nearby wooded area, causing severe damage to property and structures. Agents also note Beaubouef started the original fire during a statewide burn ban.

Kenneth Beaubouef was taken into custody and booked into the Washington Parish Jail for violations of Louisiana revised statutes 14:204 (Fire-raising on lands of another by criminal negligence) and 40:1602 (Burn Ban Violation).

The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal assisted in the investigation.

LDAF’s Office of Forestry is tasked with responding to wildfires at any hour, and crews stand ready to take action. In the event of an emergency that requires their assistance, you can call the LDAF 24-Hour Emergency Hotline at 1-855-452-5323 or dial 911.

Note: All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The public is urged to report any and all forestry-related crimes to the LDAF 24-hr hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

