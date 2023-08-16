SportsEdTV Teams with Congo Sports as Training Partner for City Slams Nationwide Tennis Tournaments

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Conga Sports Inc, a provider of innovative racquet sports programs welcomes SportsEdTV as a Strategic Partner of its CITY SLAMS tournaments series.

The CITY SLAMS tournament series will see teams of recreational tennis players compete for their city and community.

The partnership supports the nationwide expansion of tennis programs and online access to quality tennis training videos.

Conga Sports, is committed to tennis and disrupts the industry with innovative programs, introducing the CITY SLAMS teams platform to engage and inspire a strong sense of community among tennis enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels.

The program combines organized tournaments and community engagement initiatives to create a vibrant tennis ecosystem within a city, a region, and the entire state.

SportsEdTV is a digital learning platform for people of all ages and skill levels who want to improve at sports.

SportsEdTV meets THREE improvement needs—world-class instruction content; a supportive online community and marketplace listings of coaches, facilities, and equipment—all under ONE roof.

"We are delighted to welcome SportsEdTV as the Official Sports Training Partner of the CITY SLAMS tennis tournaments," said Rich Neher, President and CEO of Conga Sports. "Their commitment to making access to tennis learning more convenient by providing you with a huge library of video lessons by expert trainers aligns perfectly with our vision of making tennis more accessible for everyone.”

"We are thrilled to partner with Conga Sports and support the CITY SLAMS tennis program," said Victor Bergonzoli, CEO of SportsEdTV. “We are committed to providing video lessons for Conga members that fit schedules and budgets and promoting City Slams to tennis players in our network.

The partnership agreement between Conga Sports and SportsEdTV marks an exciting chapter in the CITY SLAMS tennis program's growth and development. The shared commitment to supporting tennis players through all stages of their development as a lifelong sport ensures a mutually beneficial partnership that will positively impact the lives of all tennis players.

About Conga Sports
Conga Sports is a new provider of racquet sports programs, committed to enhancing the tennis experience for players of all ages and skill levels. Their programs make tennis more accessible for players and turn them into tennis enthusiasts who play with the purpose of staying active, having fun, and playing for their community.

About SportsEdTV
SportsEdTV exists to help athletes, coaches, and parents LEARN, WIN, and CELEBRATE. We don't expect everyone who uses our learning tools to become a world champion - that's not our mission.

We do expect people who use our educational resources to become their champion, by whatever definition they view success in their chosen sport. For some, success is making the varsity team, for others, it’s becoming country champion, and for others still, it may simply be gaining proficiency at a sport that offers a lifetime of fun and fitness.

To us, no matter your aspirations in sports, if you are striving to improve, you are winning! As a leading sports education media company, we provide FREE video and blog content to anyone in the world with an internet connection.

We also offer a global online community, where athletes, parents, and coaches can interact, connect, chat, share content, and find new friends. SportsEdTV videos feature coaching from world-class coaches and athletes - many of whom are or have coached world champions - and have been watched by viewers in every country in the world.

