DLNR News Release – AERIAL PHOTOS AND VIDEO OF ALL FOUR FIRES ON MAUI

(KAHULUI, MAUI) – The Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources is providing aerial video and photos from flyovers today, of all four wind-whipped fires spread this week. All images and video courtesy: Hawai‘i DLNR

Olinda fire (Upcountry Maui):

The security camera images below show personnel from the Maui Bird Conservation Center attempting to fight the fire. Another video is an interview with Lance DeSilva with the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife-Maui Branch.

Video – Olinda wildfire (August 11, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/853860983

Video – Interview with Lance DeSilva, DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (8-11-23):

https://vimeo.com/853866151

Video – Security camera footage at Maui Bird Conservation Center (August 7, 2023):

h ttps://vimeo.com/853861911

Photographs – Olinda wildfire (August 11, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ipj2ccg3y53r53c/AACpZn51foEC0cRdU8-xe1pka?dl=0

Kula fire (Upcountry Maui):

Numerous homes in this area were destroyed and Maui County firefighters were still on the scene this morning.

Video – Kula wildfire (August 11, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/853868156

Photographs – Kula wildfire (August 11, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/v0iz9uup06mfit268bjcw/h?rlkey=o0x1ihvaezb3652q8pwm5f58i&dl=0

Pulehu wildfire (Central Maui):

This fire scorched grasslands above Kīhei and burned mostly on Haleakalā Ranch lands. A few small “smokers” were visible from the air on Friday.

Video – Pulehu wildfire (August 11, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/853869395

Photographs – Pulehu wildfire (August 11, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/agtspbe4f87u1akohtao7/h?rlkey=5g4yy1ajjecib4h4pwvbuotrv&dl=0

Lāhainā fire (West Maui):

Video – Lāhainā fire aerials (August 11, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/853870275

Photographs – Lāhainā fire aerials (August 11, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/w0pkhiwob2r1jl2ydglhj/h?rlkey=n51da418hanhm05e97uzm03n8&dl=0

