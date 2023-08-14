Nation's Largest Pyro Competition–Sky Wars: US Fireworks Championship–Returns to St. Louis, MO area on Sept. 23, 2023

The nation's largest pyrotechnics competition returns Sat., Sept. 23rd to Innsbrook, MO.

Sky Wars holds its 18th competition on Sat, Sept. 23rd in Innsbrook, Missouri. The event features 3+ hours of pyrotechnics, fireballs, drones, and more.

INNSBROOK, MISSOURI, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In fewer than six weeks, Sky Wars—the U.S. Invitational Fireworks Championship—will hold its 18th annual invitational competition on Sat, Sept. 23rd in Innsbrook, Missouri. Presented by the Missouri Pyrotechnics Association (MoPyro), Sky Wars is the largest and one of the only pyrotechnic competitions in the nation.

The annual U.S. Fireworks Championship (a three-plus-hour show!) features invitation-only pyrotechnicians who are among the nation’s top display choreographers. This year, 8 highly skilled teams will create award-winning pyromusicals—or “concerts in the sky”—which combine the artistry of music and pyrotechnics, scripted to the hundredth of a second. Audience members will also witness several large-scale firework shells, the likes of which are rarely seen launched at other public events.

The display lineup features more than just fireworks: the Fireball Dudes present massive fireball sequences each year. Sky Elements will also return to present a large-scale drone show with 600 drones for their second annual appearance at Sky Wars.

This outdoor event kicks off in the early afternoon with daytime activities for all ages! Event goers can enjoy a Festival Area from 2 to 7 p.m. which features a Children’s Fun Zone, food and beverage vendors, and live music. For those who prefer to wine and dine, a VIP section is available with a private viewing area, catered buffet, full bar, and complimentary light beverages.

Tickets for Sky Wars are available now at skywarsevent.com. The event benefits the nonprofit Wags & Whiskers animal shelter in Warren County.

This year’s show breakdown includes the following:

(1) The National Anthem—accompanied by a spectacular fireworks display presented by MoPyro.

(2) A 21-Gun Salute—honoring first responders plus men and women in uniform.

(3) The Pro-Am Competition—A contest of artistry and ingenuity between three pyrotechnic teams in which Sky Wars limits the specific types and number of fireworks, the number of electrical matches, and the timeframe. This year is a highly-anticipated Championship of Champions in which three past Pro-Am Competition winners participate: Mike Allen from Glasgow, KY (2022 winner); AJ Plata from Sandwich, IL (2021 winner); and Scott Smith from Cedar Hill, MO (2020 winner).

(4) Unlimited Display—A show in which only the skies are the limit! One of the biggest and brightest shows of the night, it often features high-end equipment and top-of-the-line fireworks that are unavailable to the masses. This year’s participant: Brandon Williams from Crawfordsville, IN.

(5) Fireballs—Tennessee’s Fireball Dudes will make the crowd “feel the heat” with their world-renowned gasoline fireballs! The Fireball Dudes team set an unofficial world record with their signature gasoline fireballs at the 2022 Sky Wars event.

(6) 600-Drone Show—In their second appearance at Sky Wars, Sky Elements is bringing THREE TIMES the number of drones from last year to captivate the audience (and help clear the smoke!) with a mesmerizing drone light display.

(7) Exhibition Shells—These massive shells dazzle all on their own! Several large-scale firework shells (from 8” all the way up to 16”) will be launched throughout the evening.

(8) The Professional Competition—Three professional teams each launch an enormous fireworks display with large-scale effects including 8”, 10”, 12”, and even 16” shells. This year’s participants: Tim Traphagan from Lanesville, IN with Casabella Pyrotechnics; David Anglin from Mishawaka, IN with RKM Fireworks; and Donnie Toms from Wellington, MO with Kansas City Area Pyrotechnicians.

General Admission tickets and VIP Experience tickets are now on sale at skywarsevent.com. As event organizers are expecting a sold-out event, interested attendees are encouraged to purchase their tickets at skywarsevent.com as soon as possible for their 2023 show on Saturday, September 23rd.

Watch a glimpse of Sky Wars: US Invitational Fireworks Championship