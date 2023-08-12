News Release – DOH issues voluntary recall warning for Knorr Sopa Soup Mix products due to an undeclared allergen

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents to a voluntary recall by Unilever United States, Inc. of its Knorr brand Sopa Soup Mix products distributed to retailers in the state. The product is being recalled because it may contain undeclared egg allergens not listed on the product label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to eggs may include skin inflammation or hives, nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, digestive issues such as cramps, nausea, and vomiting and/or signs of asthma such as coughing, wheezing, chest tightness or shortness of breath.

Egg allergies can also cause anaphylaxis, a reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include swelling or tightness of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure, increased heart rate, chest pain or tightness, rapid pulse, shock, severe difficulty breathing, trouble swallowing, pale blue skin color and/or dizziness or fainting.

A consumer with an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs should contact their health care provider. If a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis, immediately administer an epinephrine autoinjector (i.e., EpiPen, Auvi-Q, etc.) and call 911 or your local emergency number as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care.

To date, Unilever United States, Inc. has received no reports of allergic reactions or complaints related to the affected products. No other Unilever or Knorr products are affected by this recall.

The relevant product names and information, along with packaging photographs, are listed below:

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to not consume it. Consumers may receive a refund by taking a picture of the back of the product that clearly shows the UPC and best if used by date and submitting the picture to Unilever. For more information about the product recall and the refund process, including how to submit the picture, visit www.knorrsoparecall.com.

