TV/Film Hair and Makeup Group Teams Up With Photographer for Headshot Event to Benefit The Entertainment Community Fund
Photography by Paul Spataro and Beauty Refinery NYC Team Up for Headshot Event to Benefit The Entertainment Community Fund in NYCLONG ISLAND CITY, NY, USA, August 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beauty Refinery NYC, A Premier Beauty Concierge Service featuring hair and makeup artists from the TV and film industry is teaming up with Photography by Paul Spataro to host a benefit event for the Entertainment Community Fund at Mandragoras Art Space, 36-01 36th Avenue, 3rd Floor, Long Island City, NY 11106 on Friday, August 25th and Saturday, August 26th from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM.
Participants will receive a mini-headshot session along with hair makeup touch-ups for a voluntary donation. All net proceeds will go to the Entertainment Community Fund.
With the entertainment industry embroiled in strikes from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA some industry professionals are looking for interim work to help them get through. Understanding that in today’s social media driven work place a good headshot helps show potential employers who they’re hiring, Photography by Paul Spataro and The Beauty Refinery look to help not only those needing a headshot, but other industry professionals by raising money for The Entertainment Community Fund, a non-profit organization offering emergency funds and services to entertainment industry people in need.
Paul Spataro says, “The WGA and SAG-AFTRA have valid and justifiable concerns that affect not only their members, but entertainment folks down the line. As a small way to support our industry brothers and sisters, Kristen Kiyan (The Beauty Refinery), and I are hoping to prop up people’s outlook while raising money for The Entertainment Community Fund so those hit hardest can find some relief through their efforts.”
For more information, go to photographybypaulspataro.com/entertainmentfundbenefit or email info@photographybypaulspataro.com
