Upamanyu Mukherjee’s ‘Negotiating Oxytocin’ debuts at No.1 on iTunes Top Albums Chart in India
16-year-old composer, lyricist, and singer Upamanyu Mukherjee’s album, Negotiating Oxytocin, has debuted at No.1 on the iTunes India Top 100 Albums Chart.
While Mukherjee’s mastery over piano crafts the melodic backbone, the magic lies in his lyrics. They’re raw, unfiltered glimpses into the soul of someone who’s both observer and participant.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 16-year-old composer, lyricist, and singer Upamanyu Mukherjee’s album, Negotiating Oxytocin, has debuted at No.1 on the iTunes Top 100 Albums in India Chart. Released August 11 through digital music stores worldwide, the alternative pop album comprises seven eclectic tracks that address a range of subject matter from poignant love to alienation to passion.
— B-Side Guys
In their review, B-Side Guys (music blog from Rhode Island, USA) have this to say about the album, “While Mukherjee’s mastery over the piano and guitar crafts the melodic backbone of the album, the real magic lies in his lyrics. They’re raw, unfiltered glimpses into the soul of someone who’s both observer and participant in the tumultuous journey of human connection. Here’s the kicker—this album isn’t just making waves in niche circles. It debuted at No.1 on the iTunes Top 10 albums in India. For a day, perhaps more, this young prodigy has claimed the crown. It’s a glaring spotlight on the prowess of emerging Gen Z artists who are breaking molds, defying expectations, and heralding a new age in music.”
Co-produced by Upamanyu Mukherjee and Onkar Tarkase, the album is accompanied by animated music videos for the tracks ‘7:55’, ‘I Love You’ and ‘Lonely’. Onkar, a seasoned rock musician, sound engineer and music producer says he enjoyed working on the album. “I work with almost all the age groups but Upamanyu is the youngest artist that I have worked with. And at the same time the easiest person to work with. He is a man of few words and the process turned out to be super simple because of his straightforward nature. He has clear artistic thoughts, brings really different soundscapes if the songs demand it, but was always keen ears if I provided him any alternate viewpoint and that's what impressed me the most at his age.”
Talking about the pressures of being a teen musician, Upamanyu says, “Being heard and listened to is the most important part of being a musician. As a kid from an Indian city known for its cultural roots and classical music lineage, I’m literally a nobody in the music field. The biggest pressure is putting in all these hours and days of physical and emotional work but having it go nowhere. So I hope the music reaches enough people.” Regarding the album, he feels, “Each song is different, deals with different emotions. I hope that the songs I sing help other people get through what they’re going through, and if they are feeling the same as me, they’ll know that they’re not alone.”
Negotiating Oxytocin is distributed worldwide by Horus Music. The album is available on more than 150 digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TIDAL, and YouTube, among others.
