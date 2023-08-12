RSIPF welcomes 65 new Police Officers

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) has welcomed 65 incoming Police officers who have graduated as police constable yesterday (11 August 2023) at Rove Police Headquarters.

The graduates consist of 45 male and 20 females who were selected from all nine provinces. The patron of the recruit course is Pastor Titus Rore of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The recruit course ran for 18 weeks with intensive training and mentoring from the Police Academy. Five officers were discharged during the training due to disciplinary matters.

Four awards were awarded to outstanding officers. The awards include Academic awards, Integrity awards, Leadership awards and the Baton of Honour during the graduation ceremony.

RSIPF supervising commissioner Ian Vaevaso in his remarks said, “It is indeed another milestone for the RSIPF in its quest to increase the number of police officers in order to fulfil its mandated function.”

Supervising commissioner Vaevaso adds, “These graduands will be assigned to various stations around the country to undertake operational duties for a period of two years, working under close supervision.”

Mr Vaevaso said, “I welcome you into this family and wish to remind each of you to continue to reflect on the oath of office that you have taken and continue to serve and maintain the standards of integrity, discipline and professionalism that our communities expect of you.”

He said, “Despite the challenges you will encounter, I urge each of you to be strong, courageous and to rise above the pressures and uphold the laws of this country in a fair manner to all citizens of our beloved country.”

Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Service (MPNSCS) Ms Karen Galokale in her speech says, “Graduands I now like to remind you of the importance of integrity, honesty and hard work.”

PS Galokale, “Integrity is not solely based upon actions of an officer when everyone is watching; rather it is the actions taken when you know no one is watching. It is being trustworthy enough that people can depend on when the right to do is not easy.”

Ms. Galokale says, “Honesty is being sincere and trustworthy. Do not knowingly make misleading or inaccurate information. Be committed to your duties and always give your best in carrying out your responsibilities.”

The patron of the recruit course Titus Rore in his speech says, “The greatest want of the world is the want of men and women who will not be bought or sold, men who in their inmost souls are true and honest, men who do not fear to call sin by its right name, men whose conscience is as true to duty as the needle to the pole, men who will stand for the right though heaven fall.”

Mr. Rore says, “I want to challenge you graduants as you start your career from today to think honesty, to desire honesty, practice honesty, to develop an honest Christ-like character that Jesus Christ will approve and will give your ticket into God’s kingdom. Is my prayer.”

Special guests attended the graduation includes Pastor Titus Rore (who is also the Patron), PS MPNSCS Ms. Karen Galokale, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) Corporate Service Mr. Brian Mara, and RSIPF policing partners.

//End//

DC Ian Vaevaso hands over certificate of attainment to constable Daisy Apaesi

DC Ian VAevaso hands over certificate of attainment to constable Mike Foster.

New probationers taking oath

PS Karen Galokale inspects parade platoons.

-RSIPF Press