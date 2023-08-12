RSIPF warns communities at Vatupilei in North West Guadalcanal of bomb blasting

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team will conduct a live demolition of a large bomb at Vatupilei Area, North West of Guadalcanal on Monday 14 August 2023.

Supervising Officer In-charge of EOD, Senior Sergeant Peter Ririvere says, “The Vatupilei Demolition Range in North West Guadalcanal will be active from 10am to 1pm (14th August 2023).”

“Farmers, hunters and the general public in and around Vatupilei area and the surrounding vicinities are kindly warned to keep out from Demolition site while the Operation is in progress. This prohibited area is within the red circle on the map.

“Safe evacuations of people will be enforced within these areas. The bomb is currently unsafe to be transported to our EOD facility for further disposal due to rough terrain, thick jungle and its physical conditions,” OIC Ririvere adds

“After thorough consultation with the land owners the bomb is now subjected to be destroyed on the current site. It is urged that our local communities within the mentioned areas to cooperate with your Police so that the bomb can be safely destroyed in a timely manner.”

He says, “The Air Traffic Control Tower at the Honiara International Airport will coordinate the firing. EOD operators will be posted at the control tower during this operation from the actual time of the demolition.”

//End//

-RSIPF Press