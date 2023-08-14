UrbanDAC Announces Two Decades of Excellence in Home Theater Design and Hi-Fi Sales & Service across India
UrbanDAC: Elevating home audio since '98. Bespoke theaters, top Hi-Fi brands, nationwide presence. Unparalleled expertise, customer focus.GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UrbanDAC, a leading provider of home theater design, installation, and premium Hi-Fi brand sales and services, proudly celebrates its illustrious journey of delivering top-notch audiovisual experiences for customers throughout India since 1998.
Gurgaon's Trusted Home Theater Experts:
With over two decades of industry experience, UrbanDAC has established itself as the go-to destination for home theater enthusiasts and audiophiles alike. The company's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and a passion for cutting-edge technology has earned them a stellar reputation in the industry.
Comprehensive Home Theater Solutions:
UrbanDAC's team of skilled professionals specializes in crafting bespoke home theater systems tailored to meet the unique preferences and requirements of each client. From initial design consultation to seamless installation and ongoing support, the company ensures an exceptional cinematic experience in the comfort of one's home.
Unrivaled Selection of Premium Hi-Fi Brands:
At UrbanDAC, audio connoisseurs can explore a curated collection of world-renowned Hi-Fi brands, including Marantz, Denon, Bose, Klipsch, Wharfedale and many more. With a focus on quality and performance, UrbanDAC strives to offer the finest audio products that redefine audio excellence.
New Ventures:
TimesAudio, a venture by UrbanDAC, is a one-stop destination for connoisseurs seeking cutting-edge audio and video solutions. Boasting a meticulously curated collection, TimesAudio offers an extensive range of products, including speakers, amplifiers, home theaters, soundbars, subwoofers, projectors, and more from renowned brands worldwide.
Expansion of Services and Nationwide Reach:
With its headquarters located in Gurgaon, UrbanDAC has successfully expanded its footprint, reaching customers across the entire nation. The company's dedication to providing reliable and efficient services has resulted in a growing network of satisfied customers and partnerships.
Customer-Centric Approach:
UrbanDAC attributes its longevity and success to a customer-centric approach. The company places utmost importance on understanding the unique needs of each client, ensuring personalized solutions that exceed expectations.
Continued Innovation and Future Endeavors:
Looking ahead, UrbanDAC remains committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation in the home theater and Hi-Fi industry. The company's vision includes continued expansion, strategic partnerships, and introducing cutting-edge products to enrich the audio-visual experiences of its esteemed clientele.
About UrbanDAC:
UrbanDAC a store by Eleser, founded in 1998 and based in Gurgaon, India, is a pioneering name in home theater design, installation, and premium Hi-Fi brand sales and service. With a relentless pursuit of excellence and a commitment to customer satisfaction, UrbanDAC has earned the trust and loyalty of audio enthusiasts across the nation.
Mr. B.S. Parasher
UrbanDAC
+91 93132 35774
email us here