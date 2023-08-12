Rutland Barracks/Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B4004776
TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: Trooper Szarejko
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 8/11/2023 at approximately 7:22 PM
STREET: US Route 4
TOWN: Mendon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Craigs Lane
WEATHER: Clear, dry.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Name being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
SEAT BELT? No
VEHICLE YEAR: 1983
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Vanago
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Saudin Radoncic
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Billerica, Ma
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
PASSENGER: Shane Radoncic
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Billerica, Ma
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 11, 2023, at approximately 7:22 PM Troopers from the Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a 2-car motor vehicle crash on US Route 4 at Craigs Lane in Mendon.
Preliminary investigation determined Vehicle #1 was traveling eastbound on US Route 4 in the travel lane. Vehicle #1 left the travel lane and struck a guardrail. Vehicle #1 then crossed back across the travel lane, where it collided with Vehicle #2, also traveling East in the passing lane. Upon striking vehicle #2, Vehicle #1 rolled onto its side. Both vehicles came to a position of rest in the east bound lane. Operator #1 was pronounced deceased at the scene.
This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.
Troopers were assisted by Killington Police Department, and the Rutland City Fire Department.
COURT ACTION: No criminal charges
COURT: N/A