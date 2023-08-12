Rutland Barracks/Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B4004776

TROOPER RANK / FULL NAME: Trooper Szarejko

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 8/11/2023 at approximately 7:22 PM

STREET: US Route 4

TOWN: Mendon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Craigs Lane

WEATHER: Clear, dry.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Name being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

SEAT BELT? No

VEHICLE YEAR: 1983

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Vanago

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Saudin Radoncic

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Billerica, Ma

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

PASSENGER: Shane Radoncic

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Billerica, Ma

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 11, 2023, at approximately 7:22 PM Troopers from the Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a 2-car motor vehicle crash on US Route 4 at Craigs Lane in Mendon.

Preliminary investigation determined Vehicle #1 was traveling eastbound on US Route 4 in the travel lane. Vehicle #1 left the travel lane and struck a guardrail. Vehicle #1 then crossed back across the travel lane, where it collided with Vehicle #2, also traveling East in the passing lane. Upon striking vehicle #2, Vehicle #1 rolled onto its side. Both vehicles came to a position of rest in the east bound lane. Operator #1 was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.

Troopers were assisted by Killington Police Department, and the Rutland City Fire Department.

COURT ACTION: No criminal charges

COURT: N/A