Global Battery Recycling Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the battery recycling market size is predicted to reach $29.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.9%.

The growth in the battery recycling market is due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest battery recycling market share. Major players in the battery recycling market include Li-Cycle, Battery Solutions, LLC, Exide Technologies, Umicore, Aqua Metals, Inc., Gravita India Limited, Exide Industries Ltd., ECOBAT Logistics.

Battery Recycling Market Segments

• By Type: Lead-Acid Battery, Nickel-Based Battery, Lithium-Based Battery, Other Battery Types

• By Processing State: Extraction Of Material, Reuse, Repackaging And Second Life, Disposal

• By Application: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global battery recycling market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Battery recycling refers to the method of reusing and reprocessing batteries in order to reduce the number of batteries being disposed as waste. Recycling can assist in extracting the raw ingredients from used batteries and sending them to businesses that manufacture products for reuse. This reduces the price of fresh batteries as well.

