Global Firefighting Aircraft Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the firefighting aircraft market size is predicted to reach $14.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

The growth in the firefighting aircraft market is due to the growing number of wildfires. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest firefighting aircraft market share. Major players in the firefighting aircraft industry include Airbus SE, Coulson Aircrane Ltd., Kaman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, ShinMaywa Industries Ltd., Textron Inc.

Firefighting Aircraft Market Segments

• By Type: Fixed Wing, Multi-Rotor

• By Water Capacity: Less Than 5,000 Ltr, 5,000–10,000 Ltr, More Than 10,000 Ltr

• By Application: Firefighting Organizations, Military, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global firefighting aircraft market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A firefighting aircraft refers to specially designed aircraft used for water bombing and sprinkling water at high fire attack locations. A firefighting aircraft is an aircraft that provides aerial support to firefighters. They offer vital eyes in the sky for firefighters on the ground, ensuring safe aviation operations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Firefighting Aircraft Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

